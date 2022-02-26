合計AQホテルの部屋 66 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is a Direct Payment Partner.
When you book through our Direct Payment Partners you enjoy the following benefits:
Instant booking confirmation letters for Thailand Pass
Secure payment, and document collection
Hotel directly receives payment, and access to documents immediately for Thailand Pass approval
Quick Thailand Pass VIP service request, and discounts
Hotel Refund Policy
- Cancel 3 days prior to the arrival date and we can refund the balance amount paid.
- Processing charge for refund will be 500.- THB and not including bank fees if applicable.
- Unlimited changes to arrival date can be made 24 hours prior to the landing time.
- No Show 2,000 THB charge and balance can be refund deducting the charges and bank fees.
This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
スーペリアルームストリートビュー 30m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿12,750 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- コネクティングルーム
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
スーペリアルームプールビュー 30m²
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿13,450 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
スタジオルーム 54m²
฿31,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,850 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- ファミリースイート
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- キッチン
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
デラックスジャグジー 54m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,450 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
BOOK ROOM NOW
INSTANT CONFIRMATION LETTER
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- バルコニー（フルアクセス）
- バスタブ
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
サンシャインガーデンリゾートは、パタヤ中心部から車でわずか5分の熱帯の緑に囲まれた静かな宿泊施設を提供しています。屋外プール、無料駐車場、ルームサービスを提供しています。
サンシャインガーデンリゾートのエアコン完備の客室からは、プールまたは庭園の景色を眺めることができます。ケーブルテレビ、ミニバー、バルコニーまたはテラスが備わっています。
リゾートはターミナル21パタヤから800ヤード、セントラルフェスティバルパタヤビーチから1.2マイル未満です。ハードロックカフェパタヤはリゾートから約14.5kmです。
24時間対応のフロントデスクで荷物預かりサービスを利用できます。ホテルでは外貨両替やATMも提供しています。
Garden Terrace Restaurantでは、カジュアルな雰囲気の中で本格的なタイ料理と各国料理を提供しています。プールサイドバーでは、さわやかなカクテルや軽食を楽しめます。
アメニティ/機能
- 15日間にわたって24時間勤務の専門看護サービス
- 15日間の検疫で診断書を発行するとともに、健康診断サービス
- サージカルマスク、消毒用アルコール1本、デジタル体温計
- 検疫の2日目、6日目、12日目の喉と鼻咽頭スワブによるCOVID-19検出サービス
- 専用バルコニー付きの客室
- 禁煙ルームあり
- 朝食、昼食、夕食を含むフルボードの食事
- 無制限のWi-Fiインターネット
- タイおよび国際ケーブルチャンネルの30以上のチャンネルを備えた液晶テレビ
- コーヒー、紅茶、やかん、
- 1日2本の飲料水
- 無料のランドリー1日2枚、ランドリーは2回目のSWAB後に収集
- 10％割引ランドリーサービス
- One way Airport pick up
- HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
スコア
3.6/5
とても良い
に基づく 27 レビュー
サンシャインガーデンリゾート
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す サンシャインガーデンリゾートすべてのレビューを見る
3.9 Superior Room Street View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- quick no fuss test, room sleep, great buffet breakfast
it was ok, no fuss, friendly staff, because i was there for pcr test they left food outside door and ran away,, but they were very friendly, just didnt want to catch covid,, like us all
2.2 Superior Room Street View
ネガ
- Overcharged for room service.
- Kept waiting on checking out whilst reception stopped dealing with me to answer phone.
- Lost PCR test certificate.
Checked in for day one. Bellboy told me about room service. I asked if included in test&go he said yes until 10pm. Ordered food. Again on phone when ordering I asked if included and was told yes. Food arrived quickly. Quite nice and hot. Upon checking out was charged for food.
Day five. As the food was nice I thought I'd take the plunge and order again knowing I have to pay. Upon checking out was overcharged a small amount. But I didn't argue as the main issue was they lost my PCR test certificate. Whilst waiting reception guy then proceeded to answer phone and spend ten minutes talking to somebody about a booking the following day. I had a taxi waiting. More expense for me. After twenty minutes was asked for line contact so they could send it to me later. Several hours later no test certificate and they're not even reading my messages. I am not happy
1.7 Superior Room Pool View
ネガ
- 5 Stunden auf Abholung gewartet am Flughafen, und dann gibt es kein Essen im Hotel
Trotz bekannter Ankunftszeit am Flughafen , 5 Stunden gewartet auf das abholen und dann gab es kein Essen im Hotel..
2.3 Superior Room Street View
ポジティブネガ
- This one s supposed to about COVID but there airport taxi was trying to put me in mini bus with 4 strangers, because I refused he would not find taxi for me till I went to airport information and ask to call police. Then he got me taxi total time 2 hour. I reported it to hotel and never got back to me. I will make sure they lose there asq+ when I go home
This one s supposed to about COVID but there airport taxi was trying to put me in mini bus with 4 strangers, because I refused he would not find taxi for me till I went to airport information and ask to call police. Then he got me taxi total time 2 hour. I reported it to hotel and never got back to me. I will make sure they lose there asq+ when I go home
3.7 Superior Room Pool View
ポジティブネガ
- Meal was bad in terms of quantity , Couldn't get extra food or buy/deliver altho They provided extra water
Meal was bad in terms of quantity , Couldn't get extra food or buy/deliver. They provided extra water.
3.5 Studio Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- WLAN war gut
- Auf Anfrage bekam ich noch 2 zusätzliche Flaschen Wasser umsonst
- Service war gut
- Das Essen am Abend war kalt
Von Abholung am Flughafen, bis zum PCR test im Hotel verlief alles super.
Da wir erst am 15:30 ankamen, wurde uns das Ergebnis erst am nächsten Morgen um 7 Uhr bekannt gegeben.
1 Tag Test&Go im Studio Room kostet 5.125 baht.
Im Preis war alles enthalten
3.0 Superior Room Street View
ポジティブネガ
- Bad respons after I pay 1 day package.
- Reception call me and woke me up at 05:00.
- Spiderweb all over the chairs on the balcony.
- No towels in my room.
- No cutlery when food arrived
Bad respons after I pay 1 day package. 3 days after I got respons that they did not receive any money. After 1 week they say that my money was received 1 week ago.R
8 hours after PCR test, at 17:00 O'clock, I got result that I was negativ. But then reception woke me up at 05:00 in the morning to tell me the same again.
But wifi strong and nice vestibule at the entrance.
4.2 Superior Room Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very well organized & good value for money
- Food was lukewarm at best
A very good hotel well organized good room good wifi & daily quick response time with results only negative point is the food but I did bring my own
3.8 Superior Room Pool View
ポジティブネガ
- Breakfast could be much better
Nice hotel but a little bit old. Good room on ground floor. Balcony and nice view over the garden and the pool. The breakfast could be much better !!!
4.1 Superior Room Street View
ポジティブネガ
- Calling me on the phone at 5am to tell me my test was positive I did not wish to be woken at this time after a long flight
I had to wait for an hour and a half for my taxi at bkk airport to take me to the hotel which I then had to share with another guest I did not pay to share with another guest my booking was for me alone also what would happen if this guest had covid I thought this was a disgrace and for this I give the hotel service minus ➖ 10 if I was in the UK I would have demanded my money back and got it would advise against using this hotel because of the taxi the cold food and the 5am phone call to my room to tell me I was positive covid I needed 💤 sleep after a long flight
4.8 Superior Room Street View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- quick check in and test /results
great hotel transfer from the airport very good would recommend to any travellers food was good and enjoyable
1.7 Superior Room Street View
ネガ
Just can’t believe that this hotel in SHA standard. Call quite early 5 am for the Covid test results.
2.8 Superior Room Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Good pickup
- nice balcony
- good fridge
Very good the individual pick from the airport, testing was done very well and the room was OK. Friendly staff
2.8 Superior Room Pool View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- IT was clean. Friendly people. Passable to walk around in the Hotel after 2nd Day.
- Not allowed to use the Swimmingpool. Not allowed to buy a beer per 1 Day. Alcohol absolut forbidden. The wifi mostly Not available.
7 days in a Quarantäne Hotel without a funktionale wifi is not ok. Not possible to watch a movie by pay tv. Mostly Not passable for a Video call. And so on...
3.5 Superior Room Street View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Room view. Good bed. Airco good. Bathroom nice;
- Food could be a little better. Wifi not stable
The hotel was correct. Nice room with nice view. Quiet and a comfortabel bed. Airco was quiet and worked fine; The food was more then enough but could be al little bit more refined. Nice correct staff. The Wifi was not very stable.
3.1 Superior Room Street View
ポジティブネガ
Ok ok ...............................................................................
....
4.3 Superior Room Street View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Clean, Comfortable, Balcony, 7 x 5 m room
I spent 14 days of quarantine in this hotal. It was a right choice. The balcony was a must and it really helped to live quarantine with no stress.
The personel was very helpful.
4.5 Studio Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Excellent service
- Very helpful staff
- Great communication
- Comfortable room
- Lots of food
- Some delicious food
- Some food wasn't that great, but the restaurant was happy to change the dish for us.
The size of the room, excellent price, and use of the porch to enjoy the outdoors made our quarantine time fly by. We enjoyed resting and relaxing for the whole 10 days.
3.9 Superior Room Pool View
Since the hotel only had ASQ guests, it would have been possible to get to the pool especially after two tests
4.3 Superior Room Street View
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Good room comfortable bed
- Good fast service
- Good nurse taking test very careful
- Internet very good
- Only negative was the food but not a big problem for me you can order grab and 7/11
Very good stay i would recommend it. Nice and quiet room. Good bed and fast service. God nurse taking test