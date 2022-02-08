BANGKOK TEST & GO

Royal View Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
note avec
6272 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Royal View Resort - Image 0
Royal View Resort - Image 1
Royal View Resort - Image 2
Royal View Resort - Image 3
Royal View Resort - Image 4
Royal View Resort - Image 5
+20 Photos
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 135 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Royal View Resort de manière prioritaire, et Royal View Resort percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

The rate is prepayment with Non-refundable. Hotel allowed guests to 50 % refund of total amount if guest are unable to travel by Covid - 19 positive detective, flight cancellation with official document issued by the concerned department.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Twin bed with 1 meal 35
฿9,890 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,590 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,690 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Double Bed with 1 meal 35
฿9,890 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,590 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,690 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Bed with 1 meal 40
฿10,390 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,990 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,690 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,690 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles

The skytrain is a lifeline in the city of Bangkok, and guests are conveniently located within walking distance of Victory Monument station. Another advantage is the proximity of the van service to go down to the islands and even the airport at a fraction of cab fare. From the skytrain, guests can easily access the shopping district of Siam and Ratchaprasong which are only a couple of stations away. And when you return to the hotel, tired after a day out, the massage service will come as a relief to sore muscles. The Santiparb Park is across the hotel and includes an excellent jogging track to burn off some vacation calories. The area surrounding Royal View includes quite a few restaurants from street stalls to trendy shops. With easy access into the heart of the city, Royal View Resort should definitely be considered when deciding on a hotel in Bangkok.

But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Royal View Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
Adresse / Carte

27/3 Soi Rajawithi 3 Rangnam Road, Phayathai, Rachathevi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Filtres populaires

