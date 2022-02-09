BANGKOK TEST & GO

iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
note avec
2381 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 0
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 2
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 3
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 4
iCheck inn Residence soi 2 - Image 5
+12 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A stylish home for Thailand’s visitors and expats, all units at the iCheck inn Residence soi 2 feature excellent décor with built-in wooden furniture, marble-top finishing, wooden floors, huge windows, kitchenettes, and a private balcony. The room is air conditioned and has a TV set with a VCD/DVD player. Facilities include parking, laundry, and internet access. Located in Sukhumvit Soi 2, one of the bustling business areas of Bangkok, this apartment is within walking distance to the Nana area and a 10-minute walk to BTS Ploenchit. Visitors can enjoy their stay while exploring the sights and sound of central Bangkok. Perched in a 5-star location, the 3.5-star iCheck inn Residence soi 2 is exclusively for those seeking smart, comfortable stays in the capital of Thailand.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de iCheck inn Residence soi 2 , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR iCheck inn Residence soi 2
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

71 Monaco Building, Sukhumvit 2, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
note avec
815 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
note avec
3449 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
note avec
830 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
note avec
11540 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
note avec
1762 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
note avec
58 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
note avec
4289 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
note avec
307 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU