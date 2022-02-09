Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Cet hôtel a reçu 23 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Dream Hotel Bangkok de manière prioritaire, et Dream Hotel Bangkok percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy Prepayment and cancellation policy: Reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. • All booking is required full prepayment for 7 days prior to arrival • 10% of the booking is Non-refundable. Remaining amount will be refunded in case of Thailand PASS is declined or RT-PCR result indicating COVID-19 detected prior departure (Email verification is required) • Non-refundable Date change of the reservation will be allowed up to 72 hours prior to arrival

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 1 Adult Bronze Queen Room 27 m² ฿13,833 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,391 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,590 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Chambres fumeurs disponibles OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Silver Room 29 m² ฿14,683 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,771 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,790 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Chambres fumeurs disponibles OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Gold King Room 32 m² ฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Chambre communicante

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Chambres fumeurs disponibles OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Gold Double Room 34 m² ฿15,533 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,151 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Chambre communicante

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Chambres fumeurs disponibles OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Gold Suite 51 m² ฿18,083 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,291 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,590 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Cafetière

Chambre communicante

Suites familiales

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Le salon

Chambres fumeurs disponibles

Dream Hotel Bangkok blends the drama of the exotic East with the whimsy of the West. The hotel is located in the heart of Sukhumvit, five minutes from the Asoke BTS and MRT stations and 45 minutes from the international airport. All rooms at Dream Hotel Bangkok feature the finest linens, most comfortable beds, and modern amenities including high speed broadband Internet access (both LAN and wireless), cable LCD televisions, IDD telephones with voicemail and data port, fully stocked mini bar, and preloaded Apple iPod Nano available upon request. Flava Lite serves an eclectic blend of Thai and Western food while the Avatar Spa offers the ultimate in pampering. To make your reservation at the Dream Hotel Bangkok, Bangkok, please use our secure online booking form.

Commodités / caractéristiques Flava Lite Roof Top Restautant & Bar

Fitness 24hr

Roof Top Swimming Pool

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX

But 0.0 /5 Non classé Basé sur 0 Commentaires Notation 0 Excellent 0 Très bien 0 Moyenne 0 Pauvres 0 Terrible Dream Hotel Bangkok , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé. LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Dream Hotel Bangkok VOIR TOUS LES AVIS Si vous étiez un client de, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.