Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 54 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel de manière prioritaire, et JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Balcony ( Room Only) 39m²
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Cafetière
- Fitness autorisé
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 64m²
฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Fitness autorisé
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Machine à laver
- Espace de travail
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 121m²
฿28,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Suites familiales
- Fitness autorisé
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Machine à laver
- Espace de travail
Ideally situated in central Bangkok, JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel in the partnership with Piyavate Hospital Is leading private hospital International offers guests multiple travel options so that they may explore the capital’s famous cosmopolitan and cultural attractions with ease. Defined by contemporary style, an attractive host of facilities, and of course JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel’s warm and personal service, this upscale hotel provides the perfect urban sanctuary for both leisure and business travelers. Get energized in the 32 meter pool or at the fitness center and tennis court. A convenient location and excellent facilities make JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel a worthwhile choice.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- The following privileges:
- Complimentary wireless network throughout the hotel
- Access to outdoor pool, fitness centre
- Complimentary drinking water and In-room coffee & tea making facilities
- Complimentary one (1) covered parking space (for 1 vehicle)
- Set of eco-friendly amenities and in roomTV and in-house cable TV
- 25% discount for laundry service
- 20% discount on room service (Excluding alcoholic drinks)
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok HotelVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
Hôtels Test & Go proximité