Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Cet hôtel a reçu 54 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel de manière prioritaire, et JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Premier Balcony ( Room Only) 39 m² ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,000 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Balcon (accès complet)

Cafetière

Fitness autorisé

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Installations extérieures

Piscine

Espace de travail OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 64 m² ฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Balcon (accès complet)

Baignoire

Cafetière

Fitness autorisé

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Le salon

Four micro onde

Installations extérieures

Piscine

Machine à laver

Espace de travail OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant 2 Bedroom Suite Balcony ( Room Only) 121 m² ฿28,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿21,800 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿15,000 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,000 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Balcon (accès complet)

Baignoire

Cafetière

Suites familiales

Fitness autorisé

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Le salon

Four micro onde

Installations extérieures

Piscine

Machine à laver

Espace de travail

Ideally situated in central Bangkok, JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel in the partnership with Piyavate Hospital Is leading private hospital International offers guests multiple travel options so that they may explore the capital’s famous cosmopolitan and cultural attractions with ease. Defined by contemporary style, an attractive host of facilities, and of course JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel’s warm and personal service, this upscale hotel provides the perfect urban sanctuary for both leisure and business travelers. Get energized in the 32 meter pool or at the fitness center and tennis court. A convenient location and excellent facilities make JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel a worthwhile choice.

Commodités / caractéristiques The following privileges:

Complimentary wireless network throughout the hotel

Access to outdoor pool, fitness centre

Complimentary drinking water and In-room coffee & tea making facilities

Complimentary one (1) covered parking space (for 1 vehicle)

Set of eco-friendly amenities and in roomTV and in-house cable TV

25% discount for laundry service

20% discount on room service (Excluding alcoholic drinks)

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX