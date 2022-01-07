Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre de luxe 25m²
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Chambre communicante
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Room 29m²
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Bunk Bed Family 33m²
฿13,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Room 36m²
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Baignoire
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Family Connect 55m²
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Chambre communicante
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
L'un de nos meilleurs choix pour Bangkok. L'Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11 dispose d'un restaurant, d'une piscine extérieure, d'un centre de remise en forme et d'un bar à Bangkok. Parmi les installations de cet établissement, vous trouverez une réception ouverte 24h / 24 et un service d'étage, ainsi qu'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite dans tout l'établissement. L'hôtel propose des chambres familiales.
Toutes les chambres sont équipées de la climatisation, d'une télévision par satellite à écran plat, d'un réfrigérateur, d'une bouilloire, d'une douche, d'un sèche-cheveux et d'un bureau. Les chambres de l'hôtel comprennent une armoire et une salle de bains privative.
Lors de votre séjour à l'Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, vous pourrez savourer un petit-déjeuner buffet ou américain.
L'hébergement dispose d'une terrasse.
La rue Arab Street se trouve à 2,3 km de l'Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11, tandis que le centre commercial Emporium est à 2,4 km. L'aéroport le plus proche est l'aéroport international Don Mueang, à 20 km de l'hôtel.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Test & Go Package (Day 1) includes:
- Stay in a modern room
- 3 meals per day per person
- 1 time COVID-19 screening test by RT-PCR per person at the Hotel
- One complimentary antigen test kit (ATK) per person
- Complimentary airport one-way pick up service on arrival
- Complimentary Wifi Internet access in the room
- 43” smart TV with national and international channels
- Complimentary drinking water, tea and coffee making in room
- On-site medical staff from 7 am. to midnight
But
3.9/5
Très bien
Basé sur 6 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11VOIR TOUS LES AVIS
4.9 Deluxe Room
Positifs
- I’m sorry to Eleven Hotel. I typed Elegance Bangkok Hotel but I don’t know why it went to Eleven Hotel. I did not stay in Eleven Hotel. Please take my earlier review out. My mistake. Please except my apology.
I’m sorry to Eleven Hotel. I typed Elegance Bangkok Hotel but I don’t know why it went to Eleven Hotel. I did not stay in Eleven Hotel. Please take my earlier review out. My mistake. Please except my apology.
1.6 Deluxe Room
Négatifs
- I was quarantined for 10 days, NO HOT WATER IN THE SHOWER! The water pooled up in the shower! The drain was not working right. I reported to the front desk and asked to change the room, the front desk saying they will look for the new room, fixing the drain but I never got the new room.
- In the dining area where we ate. There were so many fries and gnats. Gnats all over on the fruits plates and salad plates. I used elevator to come down to the dining room, we noticed that the elevator never been cleaned.
I was quarantined for 10 days, NO HOT WATER IN THE SHOWER! The water pooled up in the shower! The drain was not working right. I reported to the front desk and asked to change the room, the front desk saying they will look for the new room, fixing the drain but I never got the new room.
In the dining area where we ate. There were so many fries and gnats. Gnats all over on the fruits plates and salad plates. I used elevator to come down to the dining room, we noticed that the elevator never been cleaned.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Excellent customer service.
- Very clean accommodations.
Eleven Hotel Bangkok went above and beyond for me. I stayed with them for the mandatory one day Quarantine program upon arriving in Thailand. From the start they were quick to communicate with via email to confirm the stay and make sure I have everything I needed. The room was bright, clean and well maintained. The bed was comfy and the meals were good. There was a longer delay for my PCR test from the lap and they gave me a great deal on a second night. Their customer service was stellar, their staff kind and I would highly recommend staying with Eleven Hotel Bangkok!
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Personnel, propreté, standard de la chambre, vitesse WiFi excellente.
- Pas de balcon ni de fenêtre ouverte, mais cela n'avait pas vraiment d'importance.
Mon frère et moi avons séjourné dans une chambre communicante qui était très bien. À mon avis, l'hôtel 11 est un très bon choix pour l'ASQ. Le personnel est excellent et la réception était toujours joignable si nécessaire. L'infirmière qui faisait les tests covid était également très bonne. Je recommande l'hôtel à tous ceux qui arrivent à Bangkok
4.3 Deluxe Room
PositifsNégatifs
- Ce n’est pas la faute de l’hôtel, mais l’indemnité d’une heure hors de la chambre a été interdite pendant mon séjour.
A fait 10 jours de quarantaine dans cet hôtel ASQ. Ressenti assez longtemps. 15 jours auraient été trop longs pour moi. C’est assez difficile mais faisable. Tant que vous acceptez cet état d'isolement. Je recommandrai cet hotel. Prix raisonnable pour un bon rapport qualité / prix.
2.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Chambre calme = AC bon lit et oreillers super!
- Nourriture terrible !! = Nachos au fromage chili = PAS DE CHILI PAS DE FROMAGE CHEDDAR Tortillas à la farine frites! - OEUFS FROIDS! - TROP de riz !! pas de couteau! -
- pas de communication de tests ou de temps libre
- joints de sol en vinyle maintenus ensemble avec du ruban d'emballage transparent
L'hôtel est bien pour la chambre mais il n'y a pas de vrai programme de nourriture = Q dans la chambre, vous attendez avec impatience vos REPAS !!! = La nourriture est un problème majeur = ne peut pas remplacer le bacon par du JAMBON BOUILLÉ !!! = AUCUN Américain ne mange de la salade pour le petit déjeuner !!! = Le pain doit être grillé y Pain blanc PLAIN = le pain semblait avoir des grains de riz secs dans le pain !!! (dur pour les dents y mâcher) Tous les aliments servis à température ambiante = café, viande, soupe, œufs! Nourriture livrée à des heures aléatoires selon le jour de la semaine! Demandé pour la pilule anti-douleur = obtenu le 3ème degré pour savoir pourquoi == obtenu 1 pilule qui n'a presque RIEN!
