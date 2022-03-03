Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximum de 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Room 38 m² ฿5,500 - 1 Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Cafetière

Fitness autorisé

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Chambres fumeurs disponibles

Piscine

Espace de travail

Strategically located in Sukhumvit Soi 20, Golden Tulip Mandison Suites is an ideal base for exploring this lively entertainment and shopping district of Bangkok. Guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer thanks to the hotel’s shuttle services to the Asoke skytrain station or the Sukhumvit subway station. Various shopping centers, such as Emporium, MBK Center, Terminal 21, Siam Paragon, and Central World are easily accessible via the skytrain, while the subway will link corporate guests to Silom, Sirikit Convention Center, and the Chatuchak Weekend Market. All accommodations are suites decorated in modern décor and resort style and all rooms are guaranteed the gorgeous views of Bangkok’s skyline. Numerous on-site facilities are offered to satisfy even the most discerning guest such as a lifestyle floor, which includes an all-day dining restaurant, a large outdoor pool with a built in fountain, and an outdoor lounge area with cabana style beds. Guests can also enjoy a fully functional gym or make use of the 4 meeting rooms. Excellent services and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay at Golden Tulip Mandison Suites.

🇪🇸 David Juan Aguilar Luque Arrivé le 23/02/2022 0.8 Deluxe Room Négatifs No clean room in two days Hotel very very bad!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! No recomended anything!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🇦🇹 Christoph Zangerl Arrivé le 23/02/2022 4.3 Deluxe Room Positifs Very friendly staff, very clean rooms, good buffet breakfast, very nice view, quiet rooms, good vlocation for BTS, Terminal 21and Emporium shopping malls Négatifs Internet nearly impossible to use, swimmingpool under construction Airport pickup worked well, first PCR Test on the way to the Hotel (Result within 8 hours), second PCR Test in the HOTEL (very nice). 2 meals in the quarantene in the room, next day free to roam (and free to go to the nice buffet breakfast). Beautiful view of Bangkok from the room!!!! Thank you again for the nice stay 🇹🇭 Promma Arrivé le 08/12/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room This's a service apartment in downtown but quite area. Close to shopping center. 3 meal service in the room. Food is very good. Strong recommend. 🇪🇪 Anna Arrivé le 19/11/2021 3.3 Deluxe Room Positifs Quick response from the hotel when booking Négatifs rooms very outdated, food is ok. Pick up from the airport was good, nice car and quick test done. Rooms need improvement, aircon was noisy