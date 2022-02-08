SAMUI SANDBOX

All 16 Samui Sandbox SHA++ Hotels (7 Day Packages)

Mis à jour le February 8, 2022

Affichage de 16 Samui Sandbox hôtels. Les pièces sont également filtrées par pièces avec n'importe quelle note. Tous les résultats sont actuellement triés par Popularité. Affiche uniquement les hôtels proposant des packages de quarantaine de 7 Day

AVIS
Les prix des forfaits suivants incluent déjà les frais de test et de transport.
SAMUI FLIGHTS FOR SANDBOX
The connecting flight on Bangkok Airways must be on an approved sealed route flight. The qualifying sealed route flights are always 4 numbers beginning with "51". Any of the flights you can see for sale on the Bangkok Airways website, such as PG171, are public flights only for domestic passengers. For example, sealed route flights PG5125 and PG5171 flights can only be booked by your international carrier and are not publicly for sale, since they are intended only as sealed route transfer flights for passengers that are arriving in the country and have not been through the Test & Go, Sandbox, or AQ program yet.

  1. Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine

    8.0
    note avec
    464     avis
    30m² +
    À partir de ฿15,400 (7 jours)
    Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine - 0Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine - 1
    A UNE POLITIQUE DE REMBOURSEMENT
    2 COMMENTAIRES
    Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine
    VOIR LES DÉTAILS DE L'HÔTEL
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿15,400
    Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500
    Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30
    7 Day Sandbox ฿17,500

  2. Hôtel Skye Beach

    9.5
    note avec
    23     avis
    92m² +
    À partir de ฿35,700 (7 jours)
    Hôtel Skye Beach - 0Hôtel Skye Beach - 1
    A UNE POLITIQUE DE REMBOURSEMENT
    Hôtel Skye Beach
    VOIR LES DÉTAILS DE L'HÔTEL
    PENTHOUSE 1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 92
    7 Day Sandbox ฿35,700
    1 BEDROOM POOL SUITE 96
    7 Day Sandbox ฿25,200
    1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 113
    7 Day Sandbox ฿32,550

  3. Baan Bophut Beach Hotel

    8.6
    note avec
    166     avis
    27m² +
    À partir de ฿22,489 (7 jours)
    Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - 0Baan Bophut Beach Hotel - 1
    Baan Bophut Beach Hotel
    VOIR LES DÉTAILS DE L'HÔTEL
    Ground Floor Superior Beachfront Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿22,489
    Middle Floor Sea View Balcony Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿21,024
    Ground Floor Executive Beachfront Room 27
    7 Day Sandbox ฿23,466
