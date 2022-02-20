SAMUI TEST & GO

Karma Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9
note avec
258 avis
Mis à jour le February 20, 2022
Karma Resort - Image 0
Karma Resort - Image 1
Karma Resort - Image 2
Karma Resort - Image 3
Karma Resort - Image 4
Karma Resort - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Karma Resort de manière prioritaire, et Karma Resort percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Jardin 54
฿36,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿24,650 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Chambre communicante
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Piscine 58
฿54,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿40,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿30,810 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿18,930 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿11,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿37,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Chambre communicante
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Netflix
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre Terrasse 65
฿44,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿32,850 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿24,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿16,050 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿30,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Villa Karma 94
฿67,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿48,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿37,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿22,450 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿46,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Câble HDMI
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail

Karma Samui+ Test and Go Package

  • Breakfast included
  • Free cancellation 48 hours before arrival
  • Include Pick up from Airport
  • Include 1 time PCR test

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Smart TV, HD LCD screen
  • WIFI throughout the villa
  • Complementary water, tea and coffee
  • Mini bar and digital safe in the bedroom
  • In-villa menus available at charge for your selection
  • Karma Fitness room
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Karma Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

182/3 Moo 1 Bophut, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

