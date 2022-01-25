Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation Policy: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Situé à Chaweng Noi, Chaweng Noi Pool Villa est l'endroit idéal pour découvrir Samui et ses environs. L'effervescence du centre-ville n'est qu'à 3 km. Grâce à son emplacement idéal, l'hôtel offre un accès facile aux destinations incontournables de la ville. Chaweng Noi Pool Villa offre un service impeccable et toutes les commodités essentielles pour revigorer les voyageurs. L'hôtel propose WiFi gratuit dans toutes les chambres, ménage quotidien, enregistrement/départ privés, service de taxi, billetterie afin d'assurer un confort optimal à ses clients. L'hôtel comprend 52 chambres superbement aménagées, dont certaines sont équipées de télévision écran plat, accès internet sans fil, piscine privée, accès internet sans fil (gratuit), climatisation. L'hôtel offre de nombreuses possibilités de loisirs uniques telles qu'une piscine extérieure, une aire de jeux pour enfants, un club pour enfants, une piscine (enfants), un jardin. Chaweng Noi Pool Villa est un lieu de séjour idéal pour les voyageurs en quête de charme, de confort et de commodité à Samui.

Commodités / caractéristiques Swimming pool [outdoor]

Bar

Restaurants

Front desk [24-hour]

Parking

Wi-Fi

Elevator

ATM on site

Daily housekeeping

But 4.4 /5 Très bien Basé sur 2 Commentaires Notation 1 Excellent 1 Très bien 0 Moyenne 0 Pauvres 0 Terrible Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé. LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine VOIR TOUS LES AVIS Si vous étiez un client de, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé. 🇫🇷 Florentin Jacques Arrivé le 17/01/2021 3.8 Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Sandbox Package Négatifs seven days at the same place

We have to pay to get our document A long week 🇬🇧 Wayne Billman Arrivé le 09/10/2021 5.0 Samui Sandbox Including 2 RT-PCR Test -For 1 Pax Positifs Cleanliness of room Had a great week as part of the samui sandbox. Staff very helpful and friendly. Would recommend to anyone and would stay again.

