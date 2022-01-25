SAMUI TEST & GO

Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8
note avec
464 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa - Image 0
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa - Image 1
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa - Image 2
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa - Image 3
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa - Image 4
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa - Image 5
+43 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
REFUND POLICY
100% DÉPÔT
2 COMMENTAIRES

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Cet hôtel a reçu 155 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine de manière prioritaire, et Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation Policy: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Internet - Wifi

Situé à Chaweng Noi, Chaweng Noi Pool Villa est l'endroit idéal pour découvrir Samui et ses environs. L'effervescence du centre-ville n'est qu'à 3 km. Grâce à son emplacement idéal, l'hôtel offre un accès facile aux destinations incontournables de la ville. Chaweng Noi Pool Villa offre un service impeccable et toutes les commodités essentielles pour revigorer les voyageurs. L'hôtel propose WiFi gratuit dans toutes les chambres, ménage quotidien, enregistrement/départ privés, service de taxi, billetterie afin d'assurer un confort optimal à ses clients. L'hôtel comprend 52 chambres superbement aménagées, dont certaines sont équipées de télévision écran plat, accès internet sans fil, piscine privée, accès internet sans fil (gratuit), climatisation. L'hôtel offre de nombreuses possibilités de loisirs uniques telles qu'une piscine extérieure, une aire de jeux pour enfants, un club pour enfants, une piscine (enfants), un jardin. Chaweng Noi Pool Villa est un lieu de séjour idéal pour les voyageurs en quête de charme, de confort et de commodité à Samui.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Swimming pool [outdoor]
  • Bar
  • Restaurants
  • Front desk [24-hour]
  • Parking
  • Wi-Fi
  • Elevator
  • ATM on site
  • Daily housekeeping
AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
4.4/5
Très bien
Basé sur 2 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
1
Très bien
1
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇫🇷Florentin Jacques

Révisé le 25/01/2022
Arrivé le 17/01/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Sandbox Package
Négatifs
  • seven days at the same place
  • We have to pay to get our document

A long week

🇬🇧Wayne Billman

Révisé le 16/10/2021
Arrivé le 09/10/2021
5.0 Samui Sandbox Including 2 RT-PCR Test -For 1 Pax
Positifs     
  • Cleanliness of room

Had a great week as part of the samui sandbox. Staff very helpful and friendly. Would recommend to anyone and would stay again.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

4/20 Moo3 Chaweng Noi, Bophut , Koh Samui , Suratthani, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU