Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 155 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine de manière prioritaire, et Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation Policy:
8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged.
0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30m²
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Internet - Wifi
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Internet - Wifi
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Internet - Wifi
OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30m²
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Internet - Wifi
Situé à Chaweng Noi, Chaweng Noi Pool Villa est l'endroit idéal pour découvrir Samui et ses environs. L'effervescence du centre-ville n'est qu'à 3 km. Grâce à son emplacement idéal, l'hôtel offre un accès facile aux destinations incontournables de la ville. Chaweng Noi Pool Villa offre un service impeccable et toutes les commodités essentielles pour revigorer les voyageurs. L'hôtel propose WiFi gratuit dans toutes les chambres, ménage quotidien, enregistrement/départ privés, service de taxi, billetterie afin d'assurer un confort optimal à ses clients. L'hôtel comprend 52 chambres superbement aménagées, dont certaines sont équipées de télévision écran plat, accès internet sans fil, piscine privée, accès internet sans fil (gratuit), climatisation. L'hôtel offre de nombreuses possibilités de loisirs uniques telles qu'une piscine extérieure, une aire de jeux pour enfants, un club pour enfants, une piscine (enfants), un jardin. Chaweng Noi Pool Villa est un lieu de séjour idéal pour les voyageurs en quête de charme, de confort et de commodité à Samui.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Swimming pool [outdoor]
- Bar
- Restaurants
- Front desk [24-hour]
- Parking
- Wi-Fi
- Elevator
- ATM on site
- Daily housekeeping
But
4.4/5
Très bien
Basé sur 2 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscineVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
3.8 Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Sandbox Package
Négatifs
- seven days at the same place
- We have to pay to get our document
A long week
5.0 Samui Sandbox Including 2 RT-PCR Test -For 1 Pax
Positifs
Had a great week as part of the samui sandbox.
Staff very helpful and friendly.
Would recommend to anyone and would stay again.
Images du menu alimentaire