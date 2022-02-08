Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
▪ 12% of the total amount is an admin fee if canceled booking.
▪ 50% of the total amount will be charged if cancellation is made 30 - 45 days before the arrival date.
▪ 75% of the total amount will be charged if cancellation is made 14 - 29 days before the arrival date.
▪ 100% of the total amount will be charged if cancellation is made less than 14 days before the arrival date.
▪ In case that the guest is infected with covid-19 near the check-in date or there is an outbreak of COVID 19 is too high
that makes the customers are unable to travel or have announced lockdowns or canceled flights.
- The customer can postpone the date of stay or keep booking of stay up to 1 year. If the date of stay falls on the
peak season, the customer will have to pay the additional price.
- If the customer confirms to cancel the reservation. The hotel will refund 50% of the total price.
▪ Cancellation has to be faxed or emailed and the cancellation date will be on the day we receive the fax or email and
will only be valid once you received it.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
PENTHOUSE 1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 92m²
฿35,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿29,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,550 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 BEDROOM POOL SUITE 96m²
฿25,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 113m²
฿32,550 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿26,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿19,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 BEDROOM POOL VILLA 178m²
฿45,850 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿37,150 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Suites familiales
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 BEDROOM SEA VIEA POOL SUITE WITH PRIVATE CINEMA 180m²
฿53,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿42,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Suites familiales
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE WITH PRIVATE CINEMA 206m²
฿74,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿59,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿46,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿26,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Suites familiales
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
3 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 217m²
฿70,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿56,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿44,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿25,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿13,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
2 BEDROOM BEACHFRONT POOL VILLA WITH PRIVATE CINEMA 318m²
฿86,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿68,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿53,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿30,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Suites familiales
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Internet - Wifi
- Cuisine
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
- Espace de travail
Skye Beach Hotel offers the perfect beach escape where privacy meets impeccable service in an absolutely stunning beachfront locale. With only two absolute beachfront villas, two beach villas, and ten luxury apartments all with private pools and most with separate cinemas, the promise of luxury, Avant-Grade Zen design, and privacy blend together to create a truly memorable experience.
Come as a guest and leave as a friend...
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Private swimming pool with salt system
- Terrace
- Living room
- Ketchen counter
- Private bedrrom
- Private cinema room (some room types)
- Sun loungers
- Beach umbrella
- Terrace area by the pool
- Pool towel
- Air conditioner
- Smart tv 55 ”
- Free wifi
- Sofa set
- Ceiling fan
- Kitchenware
- Refrigerator
- Hot water
- Hairdryer
- Oven
- Toaster
- Hot water kettle
- Electric stove
- Plates, bolws
- Coffee cups
- Glasses
- Wine glasses
- Cutlery sets
- Dining table
- Bathrobe
- Towel
- Shower
- Shower cream set
- Toilet paper
- Bidet
- Hairdryer
- Beach bag
- Wardrobe with hangers
- Ironing facilities
- Safety box
- Rain umbrella
- Sleeper shoes
- Smoke detector
- Fire extinguishers
- Car parking
