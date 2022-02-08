Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy ▪ 12% of the total amount is an admin fee if canceled booking. ▪ 50% of the total amount will be charged if cancellation is made 30 - 45 days before the arrival date. ▪ 75% of the total amount will be charged if cancellation is made 14 - 29 days before the arrival date. ▪ 100% of the total amount will be charged if cancellation is made less than 14 days before the arrival date. ▪ In case that the guest is infected with covid-19 near the check-in date or there is an outbreak of COVID 19 is too high that makes the customers are unable to travel or have announced lockdowns or canceled flights. The customer can postpone the date of stay or keep booking of stay up to 1 year. If the date of stay falls on the peak season, the customer will have to pay the additional price.

If the customer confirms to cancel the reservation. The hotel will refund 50% of the total price. ▪ Cancellation has to be faxed or emailed and the cancellation date will be on the day we receive the fax or email and will only be valid once you received it.

PENTHOUSE 1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 92 m² ฿35,700 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿29,150 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,550 - 1st Day Test & Go

1 BEDROOM POOL SUITE 96 m² ฿25,200 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿20,650 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿15,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,850 - 1st Day Test & Go

1 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 113 m² ฿32,550 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿26,400 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿19,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿13,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go

2 BEDROOM POOL VILLA 178 m² ฿45,850 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿37,150 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿28,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿17,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,150 - 1st Day Test & Go

2 BEDROOM SEA VIEA POOL SUITE WITH PRIVATE CINEMA 180 m² ฿53,200 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿42,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿33,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿20,100 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿10,300 - 1st Day Test & Go

3 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE WITH PRIVATE CINEMA 206 m² ฿74,200 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿59,650 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿46,500 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿26,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿13,650 - 1st Day Test & Go

3 BEDROOM SEA VIEW POOL SUITE 217 m² ฿70,700 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿56,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿44,300 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿25,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿13,100 - 1st Day Test & Go

2 BEDROOM BEACHFRONT POOL VILLA WITH PRIVATE CINEMA 318 m² ฿86,100 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿68,900 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿53,900 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿30,500 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿15,500 - 1st Day Test & Go

Skye Beach Hotel offers the perfect beach escape where privacy meets impeccable service in an absolutely stunning beachfront locale. With only two absolute beachfront villas, two beach villas, and ten luxury apartments all with private pools and most with separate cinemas, the promise of luxury, Avant-Grade Zen design, and privacy blend together to create a truly memorable experience. Come as a guest and leave as a friend...

Commodités / caractéristiques Private swimming pool with salt system

Terrace

Living room

Ketchen counter

Private bedrrom

Private cinema room (some room types)

Sun loungers

Beach umbrella

Terrace area by the pool

Pool towel

Air conditioner

Smart tv 55 ”

Free wifi

Sofa set

Ceiling fan

Kitchenware

Refrigerator

Hot water

Hairdryer

Oven

Toaster

Hot water kettle

Electric stove

Plates, bolws

Coffee cups

Glasses

Wine glasses

Cutlery sets

Dining table

Bathrobe

Towel

Shower

Shower cream set

Toilet paper

Bidet

Hairdryer

Beach bag

Wardrobe with hangers

Ironing facilities

Safety box

Rain umbrella

Sleeper shoes

Smoke detector

Fire extinguishers

Car parking

