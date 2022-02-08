Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 147 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Baan Bophut Beach Hotel de manière prioritaire, et Baan Bophut Beach Hotel percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Ground Floor Superior Beachfront Room 27m²
฿22,489 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,607 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,965 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,683 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,642 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,042 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Cafetière
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Middle Floor Sea View Balcony Room 27m²
฿21,024 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,560 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,128 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,264 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,432 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,832 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Cafetière
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Ground Floor Executive Beachfront Room 27m²
฿23,466 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,304 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,523 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,962 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,781 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,181 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Cafetière
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Couples non mariés
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Top Floor Deluxe Twin Suite 34m²
฿22,717 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,769 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,096 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,274 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,674 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,251 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Cafetière
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Couples non mariés
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Top Floor Premier Loft King Suite Sea View 40m²
฿24,930 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,350 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,360 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,380 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,390 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Cafetière
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Couples non mariés
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe 2-Bedroom Family Suite Sea View 50m²
฿32,254 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,582 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,545 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,473 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,037 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,437 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Cafetière
- Suites familiales
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Couples non mariés
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Top Floor Grand Penthouse Ocean Suite Sea View 50m²
฿27,372 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿21,094 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,755 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,078 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,339 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,739 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Cafetière
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Couples non mariés
- Installations extérieures
- Piscine
Certified to offer both SANDBOX and TEST & GO stays, and located within a 15-minute drive from the airport, the award-winning Baan Bophut Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus+) is located directly on the beach of the popular Fisherman’s Village in Koh Samui. Positioned right in the heart of the village, the hotel is directly in front of the famous Friday Night Walking Street and offers easy access to Fisherman’s Village Pier, the beach, dozens of quaint shophouse restaurants, and boutique shops. The hotel has its own private landscaped garden, long beachfront, and 24 hour infinity beachfront swimming pool. With its superior services and a broad range of amenities, the hotel’s goal is to make guests feel at home.
At this small luxury boutique beach hotel, guests can choose from 13 rooms and suites, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. All rooms come with ocean views and private balconies or terraces with gorgeous views of the sea and Koh Phangan Island, so you’ll have the perfect sunrise and sunset for your holiday vacation. Renovated in the summer of 2014 with extensive upgrades to guestrooms and facilities, guests can enjoy modern amenities and traditional Thai hospitality with the professionalism of Western-educated management at Baan Bophut Beach Hotel (SHA Extra Plus+).
Hotel Awards include: Luxury Travel Guide Global Awards: Beach Front Hotel of the Year - Thailand (2021), LuxLife Travel & Tourism Awards: Best Beachfront Hotel - Surat Thani Province (2020, 2021), APAC Insider SE Asia Business Awards: Best Tropical Beachfront Hotel Accommodation - Thailand (2021), LUX Magazine Resorts & Retreats Awards: Best Value Luxury Hotel - Koh Samui (2020), THA Travel & Hospitality Awards: Boutique Hotel of the Year - Surat Thani Province (2018), TripAdvisor Hall of Fame: Certificate of Excellence (2011, 2013, 2015-2019), TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Award (2020, 2021).
Commodités / caractéristiques
- The Testing Package price includes:
- Koh Samui Hospital fee for one or two RT-PCR covid tests depending on the package
- One-way SHA+ approved private airport transfer
- Free 2 bottled waters per guest, free hot coffee and tea sets during the first night
- In-room breakfast Room Service (no service charge) included when booking breakfast-inclusive room rates
- 10% discount on all in-room dining orders (no service charge), while awaiting arrival test results
- Free mask and hand sanitizer kit
- Official Samui Plus booking authentication certificate to qualify for Thailand Pass
- Certificate of completion and print-out of RT-PCR test result report
- HOTEL FEATURES:
- Private balconies for all rooms
- 24-hour infinity beachfront swimming pool
- Lush landscaped private garden
- Oceanview Thai Sala Restaurant
- Beachside Bar
- Free high-speed WiFi
- Pillow-top beds
- Flatscreen TVs with TrueVisions Premium Cable featuring multi-language channels
- DVD movie and book library
- Blu-ray player in all rooms
- Electronic lap-top size safes in all rooms
- Refrigerators with stocked minibar
- Individual adjustable air-conditioners for all rooms
- 24-hour reception
