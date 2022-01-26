Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 113 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Cet hôtel a reçu 354 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!
Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Le Green Park Resort de manière prioritaire, et Le Green Park Resort percevra directement le paiement de votre part.
Hotel Refund Policy
Balance deducting the new package if paid will be refunded back to the guest. Some refunds might take more processing time but not more than 15 working days.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Superior Partial Pool View 32m²
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿21,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,750 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Petit dépôt
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Vue sur la piscine supérieure 32m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,950 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Petit dépôt
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Chambre Communicante 64m²
฿37,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿29,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿16,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Petit dépôt
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants
Suite Familiale 2 Chambres Vue Piscine 96m²
฿68,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿54,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿28,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿28,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿17,550 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,050 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Suites familiales
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Petit dépôt
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
L'un de nos meilleurs choix pour Pattaya Nord. Entouré d'un jardin tropical, le Green Park propose une piscine extérieure lagon et un restaurant. Le complexe propose des hébergements dotés d'un balcon privé et d'une connexion Wi-Fi.
Situé dans le nord de Pattaya, le Green Park Resort se trouve à 3 km de la jetée de Bali Hai et à seulement 3,5 km de la rue piétonne de Pattaya.
Conçues dans un style thaï contemporain, les chambres du Green Park sont climatisées et dotées de carrelage. Outre un minibar, une télévision par câble et une salle de bains privative avec sèche-cheveux sont également incluses.
Le restaurant Green Park sert des plats locaux ainsi que des plats internationaux. Des animations musicales sont proposées en soirée. Pour des collations et des boissons, vous pourrez vous rendre au bar de la piscine Sala Thai.
Le Green Park Resort propose un service de change et un bureau d'excursions. Ceux qui conduisent peuvent se garer gratuitement dans les locaux du complexe.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Service infirmier professionnel en service 24 heures sur 24, sur une période de 15 jours
- Service de contrôle médical, avec délivrance d'un certificat médical les 15 jours de quarantaine
- Masques chirurgicaux, 1 bouteille d'alcool à friction pour les mains, thermomètre personnel numérique
- Service de détection du COVID-19 par écouvillonnage de la gorge et du nasopharynx les jours 1, 6 et 12 de la quarantaine
- Chambre avec balcon privé
- Chambre non fumeur disponible
- Repas en pension complète avec petit-déjeuner, déjeuner et dîner
- Internet Wi-Fi illimité
- Télévision LCD avec plus de 30 chaînes de chaînes câblées thaïlandaises et internationales
- Café, thé et bouilloire, commodités pour 15 jours
- 2 bouteilles d'eau potable par jour
- Blanchisserie gratuite 2 pièces par jour et collecte du linge après le 2ème SWAB - 10% de réduction sur le service de blanchisserie
- One way Airport pick up
- HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
But
3.8/5
Très bien
Basé sur 46 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Le Green Park Resort
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
4.0 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs
Négatifs
- ab Buchung super hilfsbereit und super Organisiert
- Internet mit stark Schwankungen , da Pool gesperrt sehr viele Moskito
Hilfsbereites Personal mit guter Organisation, Preisleistung perfekt . Kann ich nur weiterempfehlen , Frühstücksbuffet sehr gut
2.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Finally I got my refund. It took almost two month
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Pick up Airport, Check in, Check out
Will use this place again if Test and Go starts again in February. Nice Balcony. Room comfortable.
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Excellent service, very professional
Rooom service was prompt, room was perfect for our needs and the rest was done professionally and results within 7 hours of arrival
4.8 Superior Pool view
Positifs
Négatifs
- my PCR test came back in less than 7 hours!!
- communication via email could be better. also, the communication using line or Facebook messenger could also be bettwer. I often got confusing emails from this service.. บ่อยครั้งแม้แต่ภาษาไทยตัวแทนโรงแรมไม่มีโอกาสให้ผมคำตอบตรงครับ
i highly recommended this hotel for test and go, and would be happy to stay here again! very good staff at the hotel. very quiet hotel. very clean and comfortable room. the shuttle from Suvarnabhumi to this hotel was effortless.
4.8 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs
Nice hotel, pool looked nice. Ee only stayed until we got the results. Hotel ordered taxi and we went our way.
4.4 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs Négatifs
Everything was nice but rust water was little bit bad. And your Test and go system was perfect. I hope see you again!
4.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs
Check in at hotel was thorough and fast. The only negative was attempt at airport by ASQ staff to load us into a shared minibus with people we did not know. We were promised a private car and eventually an old minibus was provided for a bumpy ride to Pattaya for this couple and three pieces of luggage.
2.5 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs Négatifs
- Food cold. Not had answer back from day 6 flow test. Sent buly line as asked. Also message on Facebook. No answer
Was OK. Food stone cold. Could not eat. And no response from day 6 lateral flow test. Pcr test, and hotel of OK standard. Happy only stayed 1 day
3.2 Superior Partial Pool View
Everything was well organized, only for the 2nd test after 6 days, nobody knew.
I asked beforehand whether I could do the 2nd PCR test there, but they only did a quick test on site with a photo of the result
4.1 Superior Pool view
Positifs Négatifs
Gut organisiert, Frühstück durchschnittlich, Moskitos im Zimmer, Personal freundlich, aircon veraltet, Zimmer und Bett groß
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Efficient service on arrival at hotel with a pcr test within mins then on to my room for result , ...first thing following morning a free to go result came.
- no negatives , staff efficient , food was by choice on my arrival ....no negative
Excellent service provided by Green park resort from my arrival at suwanapoom airport ....to leaving the resort once my negative result was given.
3.5 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs
Négatifs
- It is a nice Hotel I did 15 days Quarantine in March last year so second visit for 1 night only.Room is clean nice quiet Hotel lovely Room looking onto the pool.Food average.
- Only Problem I had this time around was the transfer from the Airport nobody turned up I had to wait over 1 hour that was annoying plus I was not Happy about sharing a Taxi with another person when I paid for a single journey.
I like this Hotel as I have stayed before for Quarantine the rooms are quite nice the food is not great but I would return again .It is set in a Lovely quiet area all the rooms face the pool.Lots of squirrels and birds so you feel as if you are away from the town.Comfortable beds and I like the rooms have a bath also a nice balcony.
4.7 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs
Négatifs
- All was good and professional from the hotel
My trip from the airport to the hotel was very good and no problems. As I came to the hotel, they took good care of me and make the PCR test. After that, I got my hotel room. I got my food shot after and the staff was super nice and friendly. In the evening they call me and told my test was negative and I was ready to go if I wanted. I stay the night and took home in the morning. Everting was super and professional all the way. I was happy
4.3 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs
- All good for me. PCR result same evening.
From pickup at airport, trip to hotel, check-in, PCR test, meals, room and check-out nothing negative to say. Many thanks.
2.8 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs Négatifs
A European prefers to eat his soup warm and the fries fried. Unfortunately that was not the case for me.
2.1 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs Négatifs
They were lied to me.
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs Négatifs
Everything very efficient. Nice place nice people. Food ok and included in the price. Lovely mini bus transfer.
4.5 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very efficient quarantine process, in room within 10 minute’s of arrival.
- Decent room
- Not impressed with transportation to hotel , 6 people in mini bus for 80 minutes ride.
- Results took longer than expected
While the whole process at the Green park resort was very efficient and a negative result was much welcomed, I feel that the transport to the hotel could have compromised my PCR test result ! A 80 minute trip in a mini bus with 6 other passengers was not what I was expecting after all the procedures I had to endure on my 17 hour flight to Thailand.
5.0 Superior Partial Pool View
Positifs
- Fast test
- Good food
- Beautiful view on the balcony
If nessessairy because of Covid I sure come back to this hotel. We feld very good because it was a beautyful room with wonderful sight on pool and garden. Perfect breakfast and dinner. Every person was so friendly.
Thank you very much.
