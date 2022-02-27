PATTAYA TEST & GO

Amber Hotel Pattaya - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
note avec
1532 avis
Mis à jour le March 3, 2022
Amber Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
Amber Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
Amber Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
Amber Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
Amber Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
Amber Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+39 Photos
RÉPONSE RAPIDE
REFUND POLICY
25 COMMENTAIRES
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 200 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:- i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

OFFRES SPÉCIALESCLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre de luxe 30
฿4,650 - 1 Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Cafetière
  • Suites familiales
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
  • Repas végétariens
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 40
฿5,050 - 1 Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
BOOKMARK

Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Installations extérieures
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine

L'un de nos meilleurs choix pour Pattaya Central. L'Hotel Amber Pattaya dispose d'un restaurant, d'une salle de sport, d'un bar et d'un jardin dans le centre de Pattaya. Cet hôtel 4 étoiles propose un service d'étage et un service de garde d'enfants. L'hôtel dispose d'une vue sur la ville, d'une piscine extérieure, d'une réception ouverte 24h / 24 et d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite dans tout l'établissement.

Les chambres de l'hôtel sont équipées d'un coin salon, d'une télévision par satellite à écran plat et d'une salle de bains privative avec sèche-cheveux et douche. Toutes les chambres sont dotées d'un réfrigérateur.

Un petit-déjeuner à la carte est servi chaque matin à l'Hotel Amber Pattaya.

L'établissement propose un hébergement 4 étoiles avec un sauna et une terrasse bien exposée.

Les sites d'intérêt à proximité de l'Hotel Amber Pattaya incluent la plage de Pattaya, le centre commercial Harbour Pattaya Megafun et l'avenue Pattaya. L'aéroport le plus proche est l'aéroport international U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya, à 31 km de l'hôtel, et l'établissement propose un service de navette aéroport payant.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel Amber Pattaya)
  • Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
  • Accès Internet haut débit gratuit
  • Complimentary meals including breakfast
  • Smart cable TV with local and international channels
  • 2 bouteilles d'eau potable, café et thé par jour
  • Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
  • Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
  • 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
  • Contrôle de la température 2 fois par jour
  • 24 hours standby nursing service
  • Medical room at the hotel
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
But
4.2/5
Très bien
Basé sur 25 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
14
Très bien
7
Moyenne
2
Pauvres
1
Terrible
1
Si vous étiez un client de Amber Hotel Pattaya , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Amber Hotel Pattaya
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

🇬🇧Eurfyl James

Révisé le 27/02/2022
Arrivé le 11/02/2022
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • All good, would definitely stay there again.
Négatifs
  • None

Transfer from BKK airport all good and pre arranged by hotel, got tested when arrived at hotel and all paperwork sorted, told to go straight to room and wait for a WhatsApp message with results, could take up to 10 hours but arrived within 8 hours, room service was faultless all day, I stayed in the same hotel to do my day 5 test also.

🇩🇪Bernhard Ebert

Révisé le 08/02/2022
Arrivé le 23/01/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • Es war alles sehr gut organisiert
Négatifs
  • Es gab keine Nachteile. Evtl wären ein paar ausländische TV Sender nicht verkehrt gewesen.

Alles war sehr gut organisiert gewesen. Das Essen war in Ordnung, vielleicht sollte das Frühstück etwas nach europäischen Geschmack ausgerichtet werden. Dies ist aber Ansichtssache.

🇬🇧David Newton

Révisé le 05/02/2022
Arrivé le 20/01/2022
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • Wonderful clean and smart hotel with friendly and helpful staff, would have liked to stay longer but could not as quarantine hotel
Négatifs
  • Food not great, but acceptable

This is a great modern hotel, perfectly situated but peaceful and relaxing with truly wonderful caring staff.

🇦🇺Tony Hatzi

Révisé le 01/12/2021
Arrivé le 30/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • Excellent there was not one thing I could complain about I stay 14 days quarantine in my own country worst experience I had staying 7 days quarantine in Amber hotel Pattaya was a breeze.
Négatifs
  • There’s isn’t any negative things from the pick up at the airport to the end of my seven days was positive.

Again like to thank the staff and Amber hotel for make me feel comfortable I like to thank the nurse who to a swap thank you . The hospitality of the hotel was great

🇧🇪Brat Lars

Révisé le 29/11/2021
Arrivé le 14/11/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe
Positifs
  • Clean rooms and friendly staff

The food was very yummy and you will not get hungry,actually it was to much food for one person,but better get much then to little

🇨🇦ghislain Joseph bernier

Révisé le 19/11/2021
Arrivé le 02/11/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room

I had a very very good service and the food is excellent and very very well received by the staff I enjoyed my experience with this hotel group thank you very much to the managers of this hotel

🇫🇮Sami koskinen

Révisé le 19/11/2021
Arrivé le 02/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • Enuf and good food

No ja much to say, but need say something. All go good. I get what i need and be happy for my short wisit

🇬🇧Andrew Girling

Révisé le 23/09/2021
Arrivé le 06/09/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe
Positifs
  • Nice Clean Room
  • Bed comfortable
  • TV has international channels
  • Great Shower
  • Food excellent
  • Great Wi-Fi
  • Balcony
Négatifs
  • Balcony View of shrubbery
  • Could do more on single use plastics

Having to do 14 days quarantine at The Hotel Amber in Pattaya, location excellent, the service was second to none and the staff responded very quickly to any situation. I hope to revisit once things get back to normal. All in all if you're doing quarantine I highly recommend Amber Hotel Pattaya.

🇳🇴Dagfinn Magnus Nilsen

Révisé le 19/09/2021
Arrivé le 02/09/2021
4.1 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • Very good service.
  • The staff was friendly and helpful to almost all my needs.
  • Good bed
  • Good food.
Négatifs
  • Very little space for putting your plates when eating
  • Difficult to sit when eating
  • There should be a table chair (with a back support) in the room
  • Missed a sponge for cleaning the plates and cutlery, had to use my hands as in the woods and wilderness

All in all a good stay taking in mind the circumstances. One of the staff even sent me a note regretting her English language. No need to, the staff did an excellent job.

🇩🇪Kazim Isbert

Révisé le 14/09/2021
Arrivé le 27/08/2021
1.2 Deluxe Room

I am a man no hair but Room are so dirty by long hair is everywhere seem like they not clean it before give to new customer.You have to clean by your self even in ASQ Latter from hotel they said have service.Food when they give are so cold you have to put in Microwave or you have to order from out side. After you have a covid test also you cannot go out even 10 minuten

🇹🇭Siriluck

Révisé le 07/09/2021
Arrivé le 23/08/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • ส่งให้ตรงต่อเวลา
Négatifs
  • รสชาดไม่ค่อยดี อาหารไม่หลากหลาย

การบริการดี ห้องพักสะอาดน่าอยู่ อาหารไม่มีรสชาด หมอน ผ้าเช็ดตัวมีกลิ่นเหม็นอับตั้งแต่วันแรกที่เข้าพัก หมอนแข็ง ทำให้นอนหลับไม่สบาย

🇨🇭marc mourad torche

Révisé le 20/08/2021
Arrivé le 30/07/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • nice bed , balcony

thanks to all the staff at amber , and stay safe , thanks so much for your hospitality, khap khun ma krup

🇺🇸Casey Koellner

Révisé le 25/07/2021
Arrivé le 08/07/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • Personnel très gentil et réactif
  • Chambre confortable
  • YouTube à la télévision
  • Balcon
  • Belle douche

J'ai apprécié mon séjour ici, je recommanderais cet endroit à tous ceux qui ont besoin de faire la quarantaine. Bel endroit.

🇫🇮Markku Viljam Rajala

Révisé le 27/06/2021
Arrivé le 18/06/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • Des films télévisés sont diffusés, la formule F1 est diffusée, les actualités et tout le reste.
Négatifs
  • Ne me vient pas à l'esprit maintenant.

L'hôtel Amber a un rapport qualité/prix tout simplement génial. Bonne nourriture, douche, installations sanitaires, toilettes, fines et simples. Et sans oublier le balcon.

🇺🇸Kurt

Révisé le 27/06/2021
Arrivé le 14/06/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • Personnel professionnel. Ils ont répondu rapidement lorsqu'ils ont été contactés.
  • Chambre vraiment confortable, le lit était doux, la climatisation froide.
  • Salle de bain/douche vraiment moderne.
  • J'ai bien aimé m'asseoir sur le balcon qui avait vue sur la piscine. La piscine a de l'eau qui coule et le son est apaisant.
Négatifs
  • Certains jours, la nourriture fournie est vraiment bonne et certains jours, c'était correct. Mais le personnel est rapide avec les commandes à emporter.
  • Je crois que WE* pourrait recycler davantage. Je suis passé par beaucoup de contenants en plastique.

Personne ne veut être en quarantaine mais @ Hotel Amber je tire le meilleur parti de la situation. Le quartier est calme et la qualité de l'air y est vraiment bonne. Je reviendrais certainement ici une fois que nous reviendrons à la normale.

🇳🇴Tor Harry Arefjell

Révisé le 26/05/2021
Arrivé le 08/05/2021
2.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
  • Très bon Internet
  • Bon emplacement
Négatifs
  • Jamais possibilité de quitter la salle pour toute récréation
  • Menu de nourriture bien en dessous de la norme
  • Pas de ménage de la chambre pendant 15 jours !

J'avais l'impression d'être dans un hôpital Ebola. La peur a pris le pas sur le fait que les clients sont en fait des êtres humains. Comment quelqu'un peut-il être enfermé dans une pièce pendant 16 jours sans nettoyage ? Au total, les clients doivent subir 4 tests négatifs. 1 avant le voyage, 1 le premier jour, un le 5ème jour et un le 12ème jour. Dépassement ?

🇨🇭Beat Liniger

Révisé le 21/05/2021
Arrivé le 05/04/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room

J'ai été satisfait du service, mais sept jours, c'est long quand même! J'espère que la prochaine fois que je reviendrai en Thaïlande, il n'y aura plus de qauaranten!

🇺🇸David Anderman

Révisé le 15/05/2021
Arrivé le 28/04/2021
4.2 Grand Deluxe
Positifs
  • Belle vue depuis le balcon
  • Chambre confortable
Négatifs
  • La nourriture était un peu répétitive
  • Trop de riz

J'ai passé un séjour de 10 jours assez agréable, le WiFi était excellent, la chambre était confortable. J'ai aussi eu de la chance et j'avais une vue sur une grande partie de Pattaya depuis le balcon.

🇲🇾ALAN TEH KOK WAI

Révisé le 14/05/2021
Arrivé le 01/05/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe
Positifs
  • Tout est bon et acceptable sans aucune plainte
Négatifs
  • Donc pour non

Tout est bon et acceptable sans aucune plainte. Juste que la nourriture avec le menu que nous avons choisi n'est pas correcte pendant 1 ou 2 jours. Jusqu'ici tout va bien.

🇳🇱Luigi Huikeshoven

Révisé le 10/05/2021
Arrivé le 24/04/2021
3.2 Grand Deluxe
Positifs
  • belle grande chambre propre bon wifi
Négatifs
  • la nourriture est médiocre et de petites portions beaucoup de hausse mais peu de légumes ou de viande

Je suis resté chanceux pour moi seulement 10 jours en quarantaine ici belle grande chambre propre avec balcon mais nourriture médiocre.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adresse / Carte

399/9 Moo 9 Pattaya 3rd Rd. Soi Chalermprakiat 21, Nongprue, Banglamung, 20150 Pattaya Central, Thailand

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Sunshine Hip
8.2
note avec
559 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Sunshine Garden Resort
7.4
note avec
346 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Meilleur Bella Pattaya
7.7
note avec
173 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Le Green Park Resort
7.5
note avec
755 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Bella Express
6.9
note avec
81 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Grand Bella Pattaya
7.8
note avec
191 Commentaires
De ฿-1
ASTER Hotel & Résidence
8.4
note avec
504 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel et résidence Arden
8.4
note avec
2571 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Avani Pattaya Resort
8.8
note avec
452 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Tropicana Pattaya
6.5
note avec
68 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Belle Villa Prima Pattaya
7.9
note avec
2411 Commentaires
De ฿-1
L'hôtel Beverly Pattaya
7
note avec
924 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU