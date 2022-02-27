Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 200 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation:
a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:-
i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre de luxe 30m²
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 40m²
L'un de nos meilleurs choix pour Pattaya Central. L'Hotel Amber Pattaya dispose d'un restaurant, d'une salle de sport, d'un bar et d'un jardin dans le centre de Pattaya. Cet hôtel 4 étoiles propose un service d'étage et un service de garde d'enfants. L'hôtel dispose d'une vue sur la ville, d'une piscine extérieure, d'une réception ouverte 24h / 24 et d'une connexion Wi-Fi gratuite dans tout l'établissement.
Les chambres de l'hôtel sont équipées d'un coin salon, d'une télévision par satellite à écran plat et d'une salle de bains privative avec sèche-cheveux et douche. Toutes les chambres sont dotées d'un réfrigérateur.
Un petit-déjeuner à la carte est servi chaque matin à l'Hotel Amber Pattaya.
L'établissement propose un hébergement 4 étoiles avec un sauna et une terrasse bien exposée.
Les sites d'intérêt à proximité de l'Hotel Amber Pattaya incluent la plage de Pattaya, le centre commercial Harbour Pattaya Megafun et l'avenue Pattaya. L'aéroport le plus proche est l'aéroport international U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya, à 31 km de l'hôtel, et l'établissement propose un service de navette aéroport payant.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel Amber Pattaya)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- Accès Internet haut débit gratuit
- Complimentary meals including breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- 2 bouteilles d'eau potable, café et thé par jour
- Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
- Free 24 hours transportation service to the hospital
- 24 hours doctor consulting via telemedicine service
- Contrôle de la température 2 fois par jour
- 24 hours standby nursing service
- Medical room at the hotel
But
4.2/5
Très bien
Basé sur 25 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Amber Hotel Pattaya
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Amber Hotel Pattaya
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- All good, would definitely stay there again.
Transfer from BKK airport all good and pre arranged by hotel, got tested when arrived at hotel and all paperwork sorted, told to go straight to room and wait for a WhatsApp message with results, could take up to 10 hours but arrived within 8 hours, room service was faultless all day, I stayed in the same hotel to do my day 5 test also.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Es war alles sehr gut organisiert
- Es gab keine Nachteile. Evtl wären ein paar ausländische TV Sender nicht verkehrt gewesen.
Alles war sehr gut organisiert gewesen. Das Essen war in Ordnung, vielleicht sollte das Frühstück etwas nach europäischen Geschmack ausgerichtet werden. Dies ist aber Ansichtssache.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Wonderful clean and smart hotel with friendly and helpful staff, would have liked to stay longer but could not as quarantine hotel
- Food not great, but acceptable
This is a great modern hotel, perfectly situated but peaceful and relaxing with truly wonderful caring staff.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Excellent there was not one thing I could complain about I stay 14 days quarantine in my own country worst experience I had staying 7 days quarantine in Amber hotel Pattaya was a breeze.
- There’s isn’t any negative things from the pick up at the airport to the end of my seven days was positive.
Again like to thank the staff and Amber hotel for make me feel comfortable I like to thank the nurse who to a swap thank you . The hospitality of the hotel was great
5.0 Grand Deluxe
Positifs
- Clean rooms and friendly staff
The food was very yummy and you will not get hungry,actually it was to much food for one person,but better get much then to little
4.7 Deluxe Room
I had a very very good service and the food is excellent and very very well received by the staff I enjoyed my experience with this hotel group thank you very much to the managers of this hotel
4.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs
No ja much to say, but need say something. All go good. I get what i need and be happy for my short wisit
4.8 Grand Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Nice Clean Room
- Bed comfortable
- TV has international channels
- Great Shower
- Food excellent
- Great Wi-Fi
- Balcony
- Balcony View of shrubbery
- Could do more on single use plastics
Having to do 14 days quarantine at The Hotel Amber in Pattaya, location excellent, the service was second to none and the staff responded very quickly to any situation. I hope to revisit once things get back to normal. All in all if you're doing quarantine I highly recommend Amber Hotel Pattaya.
4.1 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very good service.
- The staff was friendly and helpful to almost all my needs.
- Good bed
- Good food.
- Very little space for putting your plates when eating
- Difficult to sit when eating
- There should be a table chair (with a back support) in the room
- Missed a sponge for cleaning the plates and cutlery, had to use my hands as in the woods and wilderness
All in all a good stay taking in mind the circumstances. One of the staff even sent me a note regretting her English language. No need to, the staff did an excellent job.
1.2 Deluxe Room
I am a man no hair but Room are so dirty by long hair is everywhere seem like they not clean it before give to new customer.You have to clean by your self even in ASQ Latter from hotel they said have service.Food when they give are so cold you have to put in Microwave or you have to order from out side. After you have a covid test also you cannot go out even 10 minuten
4.0 Deluxe Room
PositifsNégatifs
- รสชาดไม่ค่อยดี อาหารไม่หลากหลาย
การบริการดี ห้องพักสะอาดน่าอยู่ อาหารไม่มีรสชาด หมอน ผ้าเช็ดตัวมีกลิ่นเหม็นอับตั้งแต่วันแรกที่เข้าพัก หมอนแข็ง ทำให้นอนหลับไม่สบาย
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs
thanks to all the staff at amber , and stay safe , thanks so much for your hospitality, khap khun ma krup
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
- Personnel très gentil et réactif
- Chambre confortable
- YouTube à la télévision
- Balcon
- Belle douche
J'ai apprécié mon séjour ici, je recommanderais cet endroit à tous ceux qui ont besoin de faire la quarantaine. Bel endroit.
4.5 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Des films télévisés sont diffusés, la formule F1 est diffusée, les actualités et tout le reste.
- Ne me vient pas à l'esprit maintenant.
L'hôtel Amber a un rapport qualité/prix tout simplement génial. Bonne nourriture, douche, installations sanitaires, toilettes, fines et simples. Et sans oublier le balcon.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Personnel professionnel. Ils ont répondu rapidement lorsqu'ils ont été contactés.
- Chambre vraiment confortable, le lit était doux, la climatisation froide.
- Salle de bain/douche vraiment moderne.
- J'ai bien aimé m'asseoir sur le balcon qui avait vue sur la piscine. La piscine a de l'eau qui coule et le son est apaisant.
- Certains jours, la nourriture fournie est vraiment bonne et certains jours, c'était correct. Mais le personnel est rapide avec les commandes à emporter.
- Je crois que WE* pourrait recycler davantage. Je suis passé par beaucoup de contenants en plastique.
Personne ne veut être en quarantaine mais @ Hotel Amber je tire le meilleur parti de la situation. Le quartier est calme et la qualité de l'air y est vraiment bonne. Je reviendrais certainement ici une fois que nous reviendrons à la normale.
2.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Très bon Internet
- Bon emplacement
- Jamais possibilité de quitter la salle pour toute récréation
- Menu de nourriture bien en dessous de la norme
- Pas de ménage de la chambre pendant 15 jours !
J'avais l'impression d'être dans un hôpital Ebola. La peur a pris le pas sur le fait que les clients sont en fait des êtres humains. Comment quelqu'un peut-il être enfermé dans une pièce pendant 16 jours sans nettoyage ? Au total, les clients doivent subir 4 tests négatifs. 1 avant le voyage, 1 le premier jour, un le 5ème jour et un le 12ème jour. Dépassement ?
3.8 Deluxe Room
J'ai été satisfait du service, mais sept jours, c'est long quand même! J'espère que la prochaine fois que je reviendrai en Thaïlande, il n'y aura plus de qauaranten!
4.2 Grand Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Belle vue depuis le balcon
- Chambre confortable
- La nourriture était un peu répétitive
- Trop de riz
J'ai passé un séjour de 10 jours assez agréable, le WiFi était excellent, la chambre était confortable. J'ai aussi eu de la chance et j'avais une vue sur une grande partie de Pattaya depuis le balcon.
5.0 Grand Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Tout est bon et acceptable sans aucune plainte
Tout est bon et acceptable sans aucune plainte. Juste que la nourriture avec le menu que nous avons choisi n'est pas correcte pendant 1 ou 2 jours. Jusqu'ici tout va bien.
3.2 Grand Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- belle grande chambre propre bon wifi
- la nourriture est médiocre et de petites portions beaucoup de hausse mais peu de légumes ou de viande
Je suis resté chanceux pour moi seulement 10 jours en quarantaine ici belle grande chambre propre avec balcon mais nourriture médiocre.
