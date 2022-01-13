Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 75 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Vibharam Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Suite junior 80m²
฿45,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿25,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿24,300 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿21,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿13,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Baignoire
- Chambre communicante
- Suites familiales
- Câble HDMI
- Options alimentaires halal
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Netflix
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 3 Children, 1 Infant
Suite familiale 125m²
฿71,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿57,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿42,800 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿43,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿26,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿14,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
Maximum de 4 Adults, 4 Children, 2 Infants
Grande Suite Familiale de Luxe 160m²
฿79,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿65,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿49,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿52,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿42,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿35,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿19,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿14,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
Votre meilleur choix pour la quarantaine d'État alternative (ASQ) ou la quarantaine locale alternative (ALQ) à Pattaya, en Thaïlande. Commencez vos vacances tout de suite en vous acclimatant en quarantaine.
Chaque chambre dispose d'un balcon privé pour que vous puissiez profiter de la lumière du soleil, de l'air frais de la mer et de superbes vues sur Pattaya. À seulement 90 minutes en voiture de l'aéroport Suvarnabhumi de Bangkok avec un service de transport aéroport inclus dans le forfait.
Faites de votre séjour en quarantaine avec nous le début d'une expérience de vacances incroyable grâce à nos excellentes installations hôtelières et à nos services amicaux.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- J HOTEL PATTAYA
- TEST & GO PACKAGE
- 📌 6,500 THB 1 RT-PCR TEST
- 📌 4,500 THB : Extra Person
- ✅ Private pick up service.
- ✅ 1 RT-PCR test at hotel.
- ✅ 24 Hours test result guarantee.
- ✅ Accommodation included breakfast.
But
4.2/5
Très bien
Basé sur 5 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel J Pattaya
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
3.5 Junior Suite
Positifs Négatifs
- No actual negative about the staff
The food is my only problem, here. The choice of food may please others ,but i find it a bit unbalanced. But the staff are excellent. Very kind and helpful. My advice, the menu should be revised.
5.0 Junior Suite
Positifs
Happy to book that hotel. Easy to pay. Covid test ok in that hotel. Everything was perfect. I will come back again for sure.
4.0 Junior Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Nice and friendly staff who helps and want to please you in many ways.
- There are a ton of HD TV Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube.. and more.
- There is no buffet but a lot can be done with the daily menu card with give you always 2 options.
Hotel J Residence Pattaya ALQ is a good and nice Hotel to stay. Personal are very friendly and helpful. If I have to stay again in a ALQ facility (I do not hope so), it will be for sure, Hotel J.
With regards, Fred Faas
4.8 Family Suite
Positifs
- Netflix and youtube on the smart TV, no need for subscription
- good internet
- good food and plenty of food
- able to order from hotel for outside items when needed
- family room was very spacious
The hotel was very comfortable and addressed any needs that came up quickly. Considering it was quarantine the staff worked very hard to make sure we are comfortable. The food was more than we needed. the quality of the food was good and the large rooms with balcony helped us feel less confined during our quarantine.
3.8 Junior Suite
Positifs
Négatifs
- Personnel attentionné heureux
C'était un super hôtel où séjourner. Le personnel si serviable et drôle. Ils allaient au 7-11 et venaient vous chercher des friandises. La nourriture était bonne et toujours à l'heure. Le grand balcon était super, ouvrant les portes et donnant l'impression d'être dehors !
