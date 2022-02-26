Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 66 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Cancel 3 days prior to the arrival date and we can refund the balance amount paid.
- Processing charge for refund will be 500.- THB and not including bank fees if applicable.
- Unlimited changes to arrival date can be made 24 hours prior to the landing time.
- No Show 2,000 THB charge and balance can be refund deducting the charges and bank fees.
This hotel offers instant booking confirmation letters, and fast Thailand Pass approvals.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Chambre Supérieure Vue Rue 30m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿12,750 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Dépôt de 5000 ฿
- Achat 7-Eleven
- Balcon
- Balcon (accès complet)
- Baignoire
- Chambre communicante
- Câble HDMI
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Four micro onde
- Couples non mariés
- Petit dépôt
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
- Tapis de yoga
Chambre Supérieure Vue Piscine 30m²
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿13,450 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
Studio 54m²
฿31,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,850 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
Jacuzzi de luxe 54m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,450 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
Le Sunshine Garden Resort propose un hébergement calme entouré de verdure tropicale, à seulement 5 minutes de route du centre de Pattaya. Il dispose d'une piscine extérieure, d'un parking gratuit et d'un service d'étage.
Les chambres climatisées du Sunshine Garden Resort offrent une vue sur la piscine ou le jardin. Chacune est équipée d'une télévision par câble, d'un minibar et d'un balcon ou d'une terrasse.
Le complexe se trouve à 800 mètres du terminal 21 de Pattaya et à moins de 2 km de la plage du Central Festival Pattaya. Le Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya se trouve à environ 1,5 km du complexe.
Vous pourrez profiter du service de bagagerie de la réception ouverte 24h / 24. L'hôtel propose également un bureau de change et un distributeur automatique de billets sur place.
Le restaurant Garden Terrace sert des plats thaïlandais authentiques et une cuisine internationale dans un cadre décontracté. Le bar de la piscine propose des cocktails rafraîchissants et des repas légers.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- Service infirmier professionnel en service 24 heures sur 24, sur une période de 15 jours
- Service de contrôle médical, avec délivrance d'un certificat médical les 15 jours de quarantaine
- Masques chirurgicaux, 1 bouteille d'alcool à friction pour les mains, thermomètre personnel numérique
- Service de détection du COVID-19 par écouvillonnage de la gorge et du nasopharynx les jours 2, 6 et 12 de la quarantaine
- Chambres avec balcon privé
- Chambre non fumeur disponible
- Repas en pension complète avec petit-déjeuner, déjeuner et dîner
- Internet Wi-Fi illimité
- Télévision LCD avec plus de 30 chaînes de chaînes câblées thaïlandaises et internationales
- Café, thé et bouilloire,
- 2 bouteilles d'eau potable par jour
- Blanchisserie gratuite 2 pièces par jour et collecte du linge après le 2e SWAB
- 10% de réduction sur le service de blanchisserie
- One way Airport pick up
- HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
But
3.6/5
Très bien
Basé sur 27 Commentaires
3.9 Superior Room Street View
Positifs
Négatifs
- quick no fuss test, room sleep, great buffet breakfast
it was ok, no fuss, friendly staff, because i was there for pcr test they left food outside door and ran away,, but they were very friendly, just didnt want to catch covid,, like us all
2.2 Superior Room Street View
Négatifs
- Overcharged for room service.
- Kept waiting on checking out whilst reception stopped dealing with me to answer phone.
- Lost PCR test certificate.
Checked in for day one. Bellboy told me about room service. I asked if included in test&go he said yes until 10pm. Ordered food. Again on phone when ordering I asked if included and was told yes. Food arrived quickly. Quite nice and hot. Upon checking out was charged for food.
Day five. As the food was nice I thought I'd take the plunge and order again knowing I have to pay. Upon checking out was overcharged a small amount. But I didn't argue as the main issue was they lost my PCR test certificate. Whilst waiting reception guy then proceeded to answer phone and spend ten minutes talking to somebody about a booking the following day. I had a taxi waiting. More expense for me. After twenty minutes was asked for line contact so they could send it to me later. Several hours later no test certificate and they're not even reading my messages. I am not happy
1.7 Superior Room Pool View
Négatifs
- 5 Stunden auf Abholung gewartet am Flughafen, und dann gibt es kein Essen im Hotel
Trotz bekannter Ankunftszeit am Flughafen , 5 Stunden gewartet auf das abholen und dann gab es kein Essen im Hotel..
2.3 Superior Room Street View
PositifsNégatifs
- This one s supposed to about COVID but there airport taxi was trying to put me in mini bus with 4 strangers, because I refused he would not find taxi for me till I went to airport information and ask to call police. Then he got me taxi total time 2 hour. I reported it to hotel and never got back to me. I will make sure they lose there asq+ when I go home
This one s supposed to about COVID but there airport taxi was trying to put me in mini bus with 4 strangers, because I refused he would not find taxi for me till I went to airport information and ask to call police. Then he got me taxi total time 2 hour. I reported it to hotel and never got back to me. I will make sure they lose there asq+ when I go home
3.7 Superior Room Pool View
PositifsNégatifs
- Meal was bad in terms of quantity , Couldn't get extra food or buy/deliver altho They provided extra water
Meal was bad in terms of quantity , Couldn't get extra food or buy/deliver. They provided extra water.
3.5 Studio Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- WLAN war gut
- Auf Anfrage bekam ich noch 2 zusätzliche Flaschen Wasser umsonst
- Service war gut
- Das Essen am Abend war kalt
Von Abholung am Flughafen, bis zum PCR test im Hotel verlief alles super.
Da wir erst am 15:30 ankamen, wurde uns das Ergebnis erst am nächsten Morgen um 7 Uhr bekannt gegeben.
1 Tag Test&Go im Studio Room kostet 5.125 baht.
Im Preis war alles enthalten
3.0 Superior Room Street View
PositifsNégatifs
- Bad respons after I pay 1 day package.
- Reception call me and woke me up at 05:00.
- Spiderweb all over the chairs on the balcony.
- No towels in my room.
- No cutlery when food arrived
Bad respons after I pay 1 day package. 3 days after I got respons that they did not receive any money. After 1 week they say that my money was received 1 week ago.R
8 hours after PCR test, at 17:00 O'clock, I got result that I was negativ. But then reception woke me up at 05:00 in the morning to tell me the same again.
But wifi strong and nice vestibule at the entrance.
4.2 Superior Room Pool View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Very well organized & good value for money
- Food was lukewarm at best
A very good hotel well organized good room good wifi & daily quick response time with results only negative point is the food but I did bring my own
3.8 Superior Room Pool View
PositifsNégatifs
- Breakfast could be much better
Nice hotel but a little bit old. Good room on ground floor. Balcony and nice view over the garden and the pool. The breakfast could be much better !!!
4.1 Superior Room Street View
PositifsNégatifs
- Calling me on the phone at 5am to tell me my test was positive I did not wish to be woken at this time after a long flight
I had to wait for an hour and a half for my taxi at bkk airport to take me to the hotel which I then had to share with another guest I did not pay to share with another guest my booking was for me alone also what would happen if this guest had covid I thought this was a disgrace and for this I give the hotel service minus ➖ 10 if I was in the UK I would have demanded my money back and got it would advise against using this hotel because of the taxi the cold food and the 5am phone call to my room to tell me I was positive covid I needed 💤 sleep after a long flight
4.8 Superior Room Street View
Positifs
Négatifs
- quick check in and test /results
great hotel transfer from the airport very good would recommend to any travellers food was good and enjoyable
1.7 Superior Room Street View
Négatifs
Just can’t believe that this hotel in SHA standard. Call quite early 5 am for the Covid test results.
2.8 Superior Room Pool View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Good pickup
- nice balcony
- good fridge
Very good the individual pick from the airport, testing was done very well and the room was OK. Friendly staff
2.8 Superior Room Pool View
Positifs
Négatifs
- IT was clean. Friendly people. Passable to walk around in the Hotel after 2nd Day.
- Not allowed to use the Swimmingpool. Not allowed to buy a beer per 1 Day. Alcohol absolut forbidden. The wifi mostly Not available.
7 days in a Quarantäne Hotel without a funktionale wifi is not ok. Not possible to watch a movie by pay tv. Mostly Not passable for a Video call. And so on...
3.5 Superior Room Street View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Room view. Good bed. Airco good. Bathroom nice;
- Food could be a little better. Wifi not stable
The hotel was correct. Nice room with nice view. Quiet and a comfortabel bed. Airco was quiet and worked fine; The food was more then enough but could be al little bit more refined. Nice correct staff. The Wifi was not very stable.
3.1 Superior Room Street View
PositifsNégatifs
Ok ok ...............................................................................
....
4.3 Superior Room Street View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Clean, Comfortable, Balcony, 7 x 5 m room
I spent 14 days of quarantine in this hotal. It was a right choice. The balcony was a must and it really helped to live quarantine with no stress.
The personel was very helpful.
4.5 Studio Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Excellent service
- Very helpful staff
- Great communication
- Comfortable room
- Lots of food
- Some delicious food
- Some food wasn't that great, but the restaurant was happy to change the dish for us.
The size of the room, excellent price, and use of the porch to enjoy the outdoors made our quarantine time fly by. We enjoyed resting and relaxing for the whole 10 days.
3.9 Superior Room Pool View
Since the hotel only had ASQ guests, it would have been possible to get to the pool especially after two tests
4.3 Superior Room Street View
Positifs
Négatifs
- Good room comfortable bed
- Good fast service
- Good nurse taking test very careful
- Internet very good
- Only negative was the food but not a big problem for me you can order grab and 7/11
Very good stay i would recommend it. Nice and quiet room. Good bed and fast service. God nurse taking test
Images du menu alimentaire