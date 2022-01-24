PATTAYA TEST & GO

Hôtel Sunshine Hip

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
note avec
559 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 65 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Vibharam Laemchabang Hospital

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Chambre Supérieure (Vue Limitée) 23
฿21,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Chambre Supérieure (Vue Ville) 23
฿23,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,200 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Dépôt de 5000 ฿
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Baignoire
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Chambre de luxe 23
฿23,700 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,700 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Dépôt de 5000 ฿
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Chambre Premium 27
฿31,800 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,600 - 7 Day AQ
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Dépôt de 5000 ฿
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Baignoire
  • Câble HDMI
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Tapis de yoga

Sunshine Hip Hotel, situé à North Pattaya, Pattaya, est un choix populaire pour les voyageurs. De là, les clients peuvent profiter d'un accès facile à tout ce que la ville animée a à offrir. Grâce à son emplacement idéal, l'hôtel offre un accès facile aux destinations incontournables de la ville. Le Sunshine Hip Hotel offre un service impeccable et toutes les commodités essentielles pour revigorer les voyageurs. L'hôtel propose WiFi gratuit dans toutes les chambres, sécurité 24h/24, ménage quotidien, réception 24h/24, WiFi dans les espaces communs afin d'assurer un confort optimal à ses clients. L'hôtel comprend 66 chambres superbement aménagées, dont certaines sont dotées de télévision LCD/plasma, portant pour vêtements, café instantané gratuit, linge de maison, miroir. Que vous soyez un accro de la gym ou que vous cherchiez simplement un moyen de vous détendre après une dure journée, vous pourrez profiter de superbes équipements de loisirs tels qu'une piscine extérieure. Le Sunshine Hip Hotel est votre destination unique pour un hébergement de qualité à Pattaya.

But
4.2/5
Très bien
Basé sur 20 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
6
Très bien
11
Moyenne
3
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel Sunshine Hip , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
🇩🇪Waldemar Lutz

Révisé le 24/01/2022
Arrivé le 08/01/2022
4.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positifs     
  • Hotel team has provided a pleased welcome and a very positive impression to me. Great service.
Négatifs
  • Did not have any negative observation.

Thank you for the warm welcome to the whole Hotel team, back to Thailand. Type of Break fast could be improved and serve warm.

🇩🇪T. Burkle

Révisé le 23/01/2022
Arrivé le 03/01/2022
3.1 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positifs     
  • Employee
  • PCR-Test
  • Room
Négatifs
  • meal
  • some very loud noise near my room the whole night (transformer?)

Really warm welcome, good clean room and bath. If there was no a noise level, for this price i would defiinitely recommend it

🇫🇮Osmo Tirkkonen

Révisé le 08/01/2022
Arrivé le 04/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positifs     
  • Friendly staff
Négatifs
  • Practice with antigen test after 7 days. Some were given a test according to others no.

A fully functional package. Received food ordered from outside. And the notifications work well. ,....

🇧🇪Van Butsele luc

Révisé le 05/01/2022
Arrivé le 19/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)

Everything was clear and ok good service the food was ok and the room was clean.They did a good job and quickly Thank you very much

🇺🇸Ronnie Pereira

Révisé le 28/12/2021
Arrivé le 08/12/2021
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positifs     
  • When I got there the test was given to me and within 8 hours I got my results back
Négatifs
  • None all good

Everything was good from pick up till I left I would recommend them to anyone who ask me, hope to be back

🇬🇧David Cotterell

Révisé le 24/12/2021
Arrivé le 06/12/2021
4.3 Premium Room
Positifs     
  • Room excellent worth the cost on the upgrade
  • Room was spotless
  • Staff very friendly and helpful
  • Informed me straight away on the PCR results
Négatifs
  • The breakfast was terrible

The hotel staff from arriving to leaving made you feel welcome, the process of testing was straight forward enough and set up in a logical sequence for completing your quarantine.

I would suggest taking your own snacks before arriving, water, tea and coffee readily available in your room.

One nights stay was fine and I enjoyed a decent night's sleep. The staff informed you when your PCR results are in and even booked the taxi to take us to our next hotel.

Great service 👏 👍 👌

🇬🇧Timothy Mutimer

Révisé le 23/12/2021
Arrivé le 06/12/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Got my pcr.
  • Friendly staff
Négatifs
  • No gfood available from 2pm till next morning.
  • Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
  • Breakfast cold and not good.
  • Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
  • Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )

Got my pcr. Friendly staff No food available from 2pm till next morning. Breakfast left outside door with no knock to let know it was there.
Breakfast cold and not good. Pick up at airport is shared van with others off other flights.
Phoned at 12.pm to tell covid results ( surely could have waited till morning )

🇩🇪matthias kuckei

Révisé le 16/12/2021
Arrivé le 30/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positifs     
  • Wifi
  • Bathroom
  • Service

It was a nice stay for 9 hour. Always again . Great staff and great rooms. Wifi work very well. Thank you

🇬🇧Ralph Speight

Révisé le 10/12/2021
Arrivé le 24/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room (City View)
Positifs     
  • Well organised and fast.
Négatifs
  • None.

All went very well,test as soon as we arrived,ample rooms . Only there a short time,so,great service and friendly staff.

🇩🇪Roth Grigori Helmut

Révisé le 05/12/2021
Arrivé le 18/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (City View)

Very helpfoul and nice people. The covid Test was ready After 4 Hours. Thank you very much for the Food service.

🇺🇸Mark Thomas

Révisé le 30/11/2021
Arrivé le 10/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positifs     
  • Fast
  • Professional
  • Clean
  • Highly recommend
Négatifs
  • None

Arrival in Thailand 23:30 at night transportation waiting. Air conditioned ride to hotel in Pattaya. Quick swab test some sleep and breakfast served and free to go by 10:30am 😊👍❤️🌴🌏

🇸🇪Jose Villar

Révisé le 27/11/2021
Arrivé le 11/11/2021
3.7 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positifs     
  • Clean room with everything you need.
Négatifs
  • No balcony

I got PCR results after 6 hours. This will make me come back to this hotel next time! Arrived in the morning was able to leave the room in the evening!

🇫🇷Rousseau Michel

Révisé le 26/11/2021
Arrivé le 04/11/2021
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positifs     
  • Taxi from aéroport to hotel Quick test.
Négatifs
  • No taxi to go out of hotel

Perfect. Nice people. Aisy for booking. Situation of hotel good place.. good prince. I recommande Thierry hotel

🇩🇪Jürgen Werkhausen

Révisé le 26/11/2021
Arrivé le 09/11/2021
4.4 Superior Room (City View)
Positifs     
  • Freundliches Personal
  • Gut durchorganisiert
  • Sauber
Négatifs
  • War alles okay

Für eine Übernachtung kann ich das Hotel sehr empfehlen. Preis Leistung ist völlig in Ordnung. Für einen längeren Aufenthalt würde ich ein Zimmer mit Balkon buchen.

🇫🇮veijo räisänen

Révisé le 20/11/2021
Arrivé le 01/11/2021
2.6 Superior Room (Limited View)
Négatifs
  • No food 1 day and breakfast is bad ,

🇫🇷Dominique Miccolis

Révisé le 19/11/2021
Arrivé le 01/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positifs     
  • Staff friendly and comprehensive
Négatifs
  • Unable to use the facilities of the hotel despite the fact my PCR test was negative

Hotel suitable only for AQ. I hope it’s different during normal time. Anyway, it’s very well located in SOI 1, few meters from the beach and close to many facilities and mall center

🇫🇮Matti Juhani Siren

Révisé le 09/11/2021
Arrivé le 01/11/2021
4.3 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positifs     
  • There was all you needed, good service, smooth transfer from airport
Négatifs
  • Staff was busy at times, a big workload, might benefit from more personnel

Driver was ready at the airport, no waste of time there. PCR test taken immediately at check in, got result in 10 hours. Food was fine. A bit hassle at checkout, some delay due to misunderstanding if I was cleared to go, when they were dealing with lots of other tasks at the same time.

🇨🇭Ferrari Marie Christine

Révisé le 20/10/2021
Arrivé le 16/10/2021
4.9 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positifs     
  • Nourriture excellente
Négatifs
  • Prise de température deux fois par jour

Très bon accueil, personnel aux petits soins, bonne organisation à l’arrivée, nourriture excellente

🇺🇸Daniel Whiteside

Révisé le 09/10/2021
Arrivé le 06/10/2021
4.8 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positifs     
  • SHH really take care of everything thing for you.
Négatifs
  • Us being locked down is not the hotel’s fault. They make the transition as easy as possible.

From intake to checkout, Sunshine Hip Hotel makes everything as simple and seamless as possible. Highly recommended.

Contact me if you have specific questions @[email protected]

🇹🇭SAITHIP SASORN

Révisé le 02/09/2021
Arrivé le 16/08/2021
5.0 Superior Room (Limited View)
Positifs     
  • Excellent all round service, with efficient and helpful staff
Négatifs
  • No balconies or outside space

The staff were helpful and friendly, the booking service and communications first class. Quarantine security and testing were professional. The range of food choices was excellent and overall value was very good.

436/615 Moo 9 Soi1 Beach Road, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

