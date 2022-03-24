BANGKOK TEST & GO

Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 24, 2022
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+44 Fotos
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 200 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus Samitivej Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Das Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok verfügt über ein Restaurant, einen Außenpool, ein Fitnesscenter und eine Bar in Bangkok. Dieses 4-Sterne-Hotel bietet eine 24-Stunden-Rezeption und einen Geldautomaten. Die klimatisierten Zimmer bieten Stadtblick und verfügen über einen Schreibtisch und kostenfreies WLAN.

Alle Zimmer des Hotels verfügen über einen Sitzbereich, einen Flachbild-Sat-TV und ein eigenes Bad mit kostenlosen Pflegeprodukten und einem Bidet. Die Zimmer haben einen Kleiderschrank.

Die Arab Street liegt 1,2 km vom Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok entfernt und die zentrale Botschaft erreichen Sie nach 1,6 km. Der nächstgelegene Flughafen ist der internationale Flughafen Don Mueang, 21 km von der Unterkunft entfernt.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Abholservice vom Flughafen am Anreisetag (gegen Gebühr)
  • COVID-19-Test 2-mal (wenn der COVID-19-Test positiv ist, werden Sie in das Samitivej-Krankenhaus gebracht)
  • 24-Stunden-Pflegedienst (zusätzliche Gebühren können anfallen, wenn besondere Untersuchungen erforderlich sind)
  • Highspeed-WLAN
  • Dusche oder Badewanne mit Toto Washlet
  • Smart TV
  • Zimmerreinigungsservice
  • Wäscheservice (3 Stück pro Tag)
  • 3 Mahlzeiten pro Tag aus einem ausgewählten Menü
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Partnerhotels

Lohas Residenzen Sukhumvit
8
Bewertung mit
3407 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.1
Bewertung mit
847 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Bangkok Palace Hotel
6.8
Bewertung mit
1940 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1
8
Bewertung mit
509 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Salil Hotel Sukhumvit 57 - Thonglor
8.3
Bewertung mit
403 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Casa Nithra Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
2267 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Casa Vimaya Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
2894 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Die silberne Palme
7.9
Bewertung mit
461 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Grande Center Point Hotel Terminal21
8.8
Bewertung mit
1221 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Das Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok
8.8
Bewertung mit
443 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Maduzi Hotel
9.2
Bewertung mit
73 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok Grande Sukhumvit
8.7
Bewertung mit
4481 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Asoke
8.8
Bewertung mit
1665 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Kunsthotel
8.5
Bewertung mit
436 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Zwei Drei Ein gemütliches Hotel
8.7
Bewertung mit
950 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 8
8
Bewertung mit
1103 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU