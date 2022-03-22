Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
对于想要领略帕岸岛风光的旅行者来说，帕利塔旅馆是最佳选择。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。哈林海滩、哈林竞技场和帕岸潜水队也近在咫尺。 Palita Lodge酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。酒店的客人可以享受所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁、公共区域的 Wi-Fi、停车场、客房服务等现场设施。走进 40 间温馨的客房之一，享受各种便利设施，如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、非吸烟客房、空调在一些房间里找到。酒店的娱乐设施，包括室外游泳池、乒乓球、水上运动（非机动），专为休闲和放松而设计。 Palita Lodge 是寻求帕岸岛魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之所。