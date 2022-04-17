PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
通过
677条评论进行评分
更新于 April 17, 2022
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 0
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 1
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 2
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 3
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 4
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 5
+35 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya is located in the North Pattaya area of Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Hollywood Discotech, Soap Spa, Pattaya Laan Pho Park. The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, air conditioning, desk, mini bar, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya
查看所有评论

地址/地图

155 Moo. 9 Pheltrakul Road (Behind Big C), Nongprue, Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand

合作伙伴酒店

Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4

1094 评论
฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5

593 评论
฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3

5 评论
฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6

611 评论
฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7

261 评论
฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7

33 评论
฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2

8 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6

1288 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6

4921 评论
฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4

5085 评论
฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5

29 评论
฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7

412 评论
฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9

2305 评论
฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU