PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
waardering met
677 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 17, 2022
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 0
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 1
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 2
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 3
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 4
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 5
+35 foto's

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya is located in the North Pattaya area of Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Hollywood Discotech, Soap Spa, Pattaya Laan Pho Park. The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, air conditioning, desk, mini bar, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

TOON ALLE HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

155 Moo. 9 Pheltrakul Road (Behind Big C), Nongprue, Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
waardering met
1094 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
waardering met
611 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
waardering met
261 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7
waardering met
33 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
waardering met
4921 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
waardering met
5085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
waardering met
412 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
waardering met
2305 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU