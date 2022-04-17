PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
Bewertung mit
677 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 17, 2022
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 0
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 1
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 2
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 3
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 4
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 5
+35 Fotos

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya is located in the North Pattaya area of Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Hollywood Discotech, Soap Spa, Pattaya Laan Pho Park. The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, air conditioning, desk, mini bar, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

155 Moo. 9 Pheltrakul Road (Behind Big C), Nongprue, Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand

