PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9

677 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 17, 2022
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 0
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 1
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 2
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 3
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 4
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya - Image 5
+35 사진

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya is located in the North Pattaya area of Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Hollywood Discotech, Soap Spa, Pattaya Laan Pho Park. The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, air conditioning, desk, mini bar, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya is a smart choice for travelers to Pattaya, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Leela Resort & Spa Pattaya
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

155 Moo. 9 Pheltrakul Road (Behind Big C), Nongprue, Banglamung, North Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand

파트너 호텔

Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
평가
1094 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
평가
645 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
평가
611 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
평가
261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7
평가
33 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
평가
4921 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
평가
5085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
평가
412 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
평가
2305 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU