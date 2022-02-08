Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Lantana Pattaya Hotel以优先方式，以及Lantana Pattaya Hotel从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation: a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 90% refundable, only for the following cases: - i. Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official hospitalization test result in paper iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline. iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials. v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital. b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Room with Garden View 24 m² ฿13,144 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,911 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,169 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,141 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,028 - 5th Day Test & Go

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Lantana with garden view 28 m² ฿14,204 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,759 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,593 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,353 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,240 - 5th Day Test & Go

最大值 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Family room 50 m² ฿24,910 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿18,444 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿16,960 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,904 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿8,056 - 5th Day Test & Go

Located in Northern Pattaya, this property is ideal for both short and long stays and is located close to Naklua Beach. In the vicinity, there are a number of famous restaurants as well as the renowned Naklua Market, where guests can start their mornings exploring a range of food kiosks selling Thai gourmets, fresh fruits, and seafood. With ample public transportation available, guests can easily make their way to the city's entertainment and shopping centers. Each of the budget rooms is air conditioned and come with an in-room safe and air conditioning. Lantana Pattaya Hotel (SHA Plus+) allows guests to vacation in Pattaya, but with a slightly quieter location.

便利设施/功能 Hotel Service Facilities: outdoor swimming pool (12 x 6 x 1.5 m.), restaurant, coffee corner, Thai Traditional Massage, laundry, taxi service, room service, water bottles and coffee in room with compliment, car park, dry cleaning, laundry service, baby cot.

Business Facilities: free Hi Speed Internet in all area,fax machine, postal service.

Recreational Facilities: Meeting Room, outdoor swimming pool, gym, garden, table tennis.

Deluxe Room size: 28-34 sqm., individual control air conditioning, balcony, bath room with shower, cable TV, hot/cold shower, Hi-speed internet, refrigerator, telephone, hair dryer, in room safety deposit box, water bottles and coffee with compliment.

Superior Room size: 24-26 sqm. individual control air conditioning, balcony, bath room with shower, cable TV, hot/cold shower, Hi- Speed Internet, refrigerator, telephone, hair dryer, in room safety deposit box, water bottles and coffee with compliment.

Hotel offer free 1 meal for first day (from selected menu)

Any guest could apply Insurance policy for Covid-19 with minimum coverage of US$ 50,000.- for Thailand Pass: https://www.tuneprotect.co.th/en/portal/coronavirus-covid-19-insurance/ONCOVIDL/9QXWAMUX9JDXX6FRD6WE28Y33JURXGAVX8JYNYFR26WWG6ARS83QNGDF

