Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与南兰达度假村以优先方式，以及南兰达度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Southern Lanta Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX .



享受这个海滨度假胜地的原始美景，坐落在数英亩的热带种植园中，享有壮丽的海景。南兰达度假村的客房配备了丰富的现代设施。欢迎客人在拥有 100 间平房的宁静度假村放松身心，所有平房均享有大海、游泳池或花园的美景，并在私人阳光甲板上放松身心。岛上的活动包括浮潜、潜水、远足和乘船游览，所有这些都可以在酒店内安排。在探索了兰达岛多样化的景观一天后，客人可以在酒店内的水疗中心重新发现自己，该水疗中心提供一系列感官享受，即使是最挑剔的水疗爱好者也能满意。

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 南兰达度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。