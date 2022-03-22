Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Vacation Village Phra Nang Lanta (SHA Plus+) 就位于海滩上，以每间客房的独特装饰而自豪。 15 间客房中的每间都经过不同的设计，以适应不同类型的旅行者——无论是度蜜月者、度假者、家庭还是老年旅行者。相邻的房间可供大型团体入住，甚至还有一些适合轮椅使用者入住的房间。所有客房均设有通向私人阳台的法式门，可俯瞰海滩或花园区。毗邻酒店的餐厅和酒吧供应周围最新鲜的海鲜。 Vacation Village Phra Nang Lanta (SHA Plus+) 还提供泰国烹饪、瑜伽和蜡染画的特殊课程。我们安全的在线订房表让您在帕南兰达度假村 (SHA Plus+) 预订变得如此简单——只需填写您选择的日期并点击。