帕南兰达度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.2
通过
330条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
+29 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Vacation Village Phra Nang Lanta (SHA Plus+) 就位于海滩上，以每间客房的独特装饰而自豪。 15 间客房中的每间都经过不同的设计，以适应不同类型的旅行者——无论是度蜜月者、度假者、家庭还是老年旅行者。相邻的房间可供大型团体入住，甚至还有一些适合轮椅使用者入住的房间。所有客房均设有通向私人阳台的法式门，可俯瞰海滩或花园区。毗邻酒店的餐厅和酒吧供应周围最新鲜的海鲜。 Vacation Village Phra Nang Lanta (SHA Plus+) 还提供泰国烹饪、瑜伽和蜡染画的特殊课程。我们安全的在线订房表让您在帕南兰达度假村 (SHA Plus+) 预订变得如此简单——只需填写您选择的日期并点击。

如果您是帕南兰达度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 帕南兰达度假村
139 Moo 5,T.Lanta Yai, Ba Kan Tiang Bay, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

