皮皮岛海景酒店 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.5
通过
414条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel - Image 0
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel - Image 1
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel - Image 2
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel - Image 3
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel - Image 4
Phi Phi Harbour View Hotel - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

无论您是游客还是商务出差，皮皮海港景观酒店都是您游览皮皮岛时的绝佳住宿选择。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家皮皮岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。酒店提供各种顶级设施，例如所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、私人登记入住/退房、每日客房清洁、24 小时保安、快速入住/退房。客人可以从 80 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着和平与和谐的氛围。酒店提供水上运动设备租赁、游船、独木舟、私人海滩、室外游泳池等精彩娱乐设施，让您的住宿体验真正难忘。在皮皮岛海景酒店享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。

便利设施/功能

  • Infinity Pool
  • Restaurant
  • Free Wi-Fi connection
  • Fitness
  • Spa
  • 24 hrs reception
  • Lobby Bar
  • Pool Bar
  • Tour Information counter
地址/地图

58/1 Moo 7 Au-Nang Amphur Mung, Ton Sai Bay, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81210

