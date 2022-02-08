KRABI TEST & GO

TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.7
通过
1120条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 0
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 1
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 2
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 3
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 4
TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+36 相片
快速反应
50% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)以优先方式，以及TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)从你会直接收取货款。

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, restaurants, romance district of Koh Lanta, Twin Lotus Resort & Spa is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The city center is merely 73 km away and the airport can be reached within 180 minutes. Also within easy reach are Kaw Kwang Beach, Klong Dao Beach, Khlong Dao Beach. Twin Lotus Resort & Spa also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Koh Lanta. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, taxi service, ticket service. The hotel features 76 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Twin Lotus Resort & Spa.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 TWIN LOTUS RESORT AND SPA (SHA Certified)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

199 Moo1 , Klong Dao Beach Saladan, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4

321 评论
฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5

92 评论
฿-1
帕南兰达度假村
8.2

330 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛海景酒店
8.5

414 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛度假村
8.4

1621 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
现场悬崖景观别墅
9.1

221 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU