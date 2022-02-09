BANGKOK TEST & GO

Qiss Residence by Bliston - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
通过
130条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Qiss Residence by Bliston以优先方式，以及Qiss Residence by Bliston从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Deluxe 49
฿20,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 浴缸
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 小额存款
  • 洗衣机

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Qiss Residence by Bliston is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. Only 30.1 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Qiss Residence by Bliston, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace. The hotel features 55 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, towels, separate living room. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), indoor pool, kids club. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Qiss Residence by Bliston.

地址/地图

3803 Rama IV, Khwaeng Phra Khanong Bangkok Krung Thep Maha Nakhon , Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

