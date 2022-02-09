BANGKOK TEST & GO

Qiss Residence by Bliston - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

130 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Qiss Residence by Bliston 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Qiss Residence by Bliston 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Deluxe 49
฿20,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 목욕통
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 부엌
  • 마이크로파
  • 소액 예금
  • 세탁기

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Qiss Residence by Bliston is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. Only 30.1 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Qiss Residence by Bliston, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace. The hotel features 55 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, towels, separate living room. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), indoor pool, kids club. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Qiss Residence by Bliston.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
주소 /지도

3803 Rama IV, Khwaeng Phra Khanong Bangkok Krung Thep Maha Nakhon , Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

