Bangkok
8.6
note avec
130 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Qiss Residence by Bliston de manière prioritaire, et Qiss Residence by Bliston percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Deluxe 49
฿20,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Baignoire
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Four micro onde
  • Petit dépôt
  • Machine à laver

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Qiss Residence by Bliston is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. Only 30.1 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Qiss Residence by Bliston, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace. The hotel features 55 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, towels, separate living room. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), indoor pool, kids club. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Qiss Residence by Bliston.

3803 Rama IV, Khwaeng Phra Khanong Bangkok Krung Thep Maha Nakhon , Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

