BANGKOK TEST & GO

Qiss Residence by Bliston - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6
คะแนนจาก
130
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Qiss Residence by Bliston อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Qiss Residence by Bliston จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Studio Deluxe 49
฿20,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
  • เครื่องซักผ้า

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Qiss Residence by Bliston is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. Only 30.1 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Qiss Residence by Bliston, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace. The hotel features 55 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, towels, separate living room. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), indoor pool, kids club. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Qiss Residence by Bliston.

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

3803 Rama IV, Khwaeng Phra Khanong Bangkok Krung Thep Maha Nakhon , Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

