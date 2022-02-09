帕卡赛度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Pakasai 度假村 (SHA Plus+) 是一个逃避现实的宝石，在泰国南部的度假天堂甲米俯瞰安达曼海的湛蓝海水。这家独特而独特的度假村坐落在山坡上，周围环绕着郁郁葱葱的热带花园，毗邻 Noppharat Thara 国家公园，提供如家般的舒适、个性化的服务以及您能想象到的一切设施，让您度过一个与大自然融为一体的迷人假期。 Pakasai Resort (SHA Plus+) 拥有 104 间宽敞的客房和套房，设备齐全的住宿将传统装饰与各种现代舒适设施相结合，包括卫星电视、迷你酒吧、国际直拨电话和客房服务，让您住得愉快。超大浴室和面向宁静花园的私人阳台为客人提供舒缓压力的完美环境。当您预订帕卡赛度假村 (SHA Plus+) 时，请选择您的停留日期，并请填满我们的安全的在线预订表格。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 帕卡赛度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 帕卡赛度假村 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 SAii皮皮岛村 8.7 用

3402 评论 从 ฿-1