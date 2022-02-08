BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
通过
1124条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel is less than 20 km from Suvarnabhumi International Airport and ideal for business travelers. Business services at the hotel include Wi-Fi Internet access, a fully equipped business center with support staff, copy/print/fax services, and secretarial services. Guests can enjoy drinks at the two bars, or sample the delicious food available at any of the three restaurants. Relax by the outdoor pool, Jacuzzi, or go in for a rejuvenating massage after a busy day. Booking at Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel is easy with our secure online form. Just enter your dates and submit.

地址/地图

333 Srinakarin Road Nongbon, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand

