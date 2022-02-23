BANGKOK TEST & GO

56 Hotel - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.3
通过
187条评论进行评分
更新于 April 8, 2022
2 评论

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

房间数

以下所有软件包都包括所需的测试和运输。

最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 30
฿4,799 - 1 天测试 & 去
要求预订
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Triple Room 35
฿5,999 - 1 天测试 & 去
要求预订
Greeting and salutations everyone.

Be ready for the new era of a hotel. We are different, we are a community for learners and adventurers. To expose ourselves to new ideas and new platforms. Get ready to be drawn by our activities, to get to know one another and build a community. We are your all in one stop shop of what to do in Thailand.

Hate planning for your trips? Ask our concierge or read our location tab we will help you get sorted.

Recreation, our co-working space by day and cocktail lounge by night has the ultimate #chillvibes.

Fifty Six a hotel where comfort meets convenience. Nestled down the streets off Sukhumvit Road, connected to all of Bangkok metropolitan together from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the Grand Palace.

分数
3.6/5
非常好
基于 2 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
2
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是56 Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
🇸🇬Catherine chan

评论于 23/02/2022
到达 11/02/2022
3.5 Deluxe Room
正数
  • Efficient and simple procedure
负面的
  • Additional water not complimentary

I drove to the hospital to do the swab test and drove back to hotel to wait for result. Day 5 no meal provided but when I ask for additional water was denied. Covid measures was somehow slacken, it's base on mutual trust that tourist return to hotel after swabbing. Day 5 was kind of redundant

🇸🇬Catherine chan boey kiang

评论于 23/02/2022
到达 07/02/2022
3.7 Deluxe Room
正数
  • From airport pickup to Thainakarin hospital (drive thru) to hotel all done efficiently. My tpt is a Toyota fortuner only me in the back seat like private limousine. Check in hotel just require 1000thb deposit and order dinner at the same time (1meal provided)
负面的
  • During my stay the WiFi was having problem since night to morning. They claim it's due to TOT servicing. The view from the window is some nearby apartment

The room is simple and big enough for 1. Bed is big and comfortable. Basic toiletry. No closet just a few hangers above the coffee maker.

地址/地图

5 Udom Suk Road, Soi 56, Bang Na, Bangkok, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10260

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

