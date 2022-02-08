BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
оценка с
1124
Обновление February 8, 2022
Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel - Image 0
Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel - Image 1
Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel - Image 2
Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel - Image 3
Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel - Image 4
Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel - Image 5
+48 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel is less than 20 km from Suvarnabhumi International Airport and ideal for business travelers. Business services at the hotel include Wi-Fi Internet access, a fully equipped business center with support staff, copy/print/fax services, and secretarial services. Guests can enjoy drinks at the two bars, or sample the delicious food available at any of the three restaurants. Relax by the outdoor pool, Jacuzzi, or go in for a rejuvenating massage after a busy day. Booking at Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel is easy with our secure online form. Just enter your dates and submit.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

333 Srinakarin Road Nongbon, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

56 Hotel
9.3
рейтинг с
187 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
рейтинг с
211 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
1250 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
рейтинг с
668 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
316 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU