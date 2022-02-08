BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5

1124レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel - Image 0
Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel - Image 1
Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel - Image 2
Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel - Image 3
Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel - Image 4
Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel - Image 5
+48 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel is less than 20 km from Suvarnabhumi International Airport and ideal for business travelers. Business services at the hotel include Wi-Fi Internet access, a fully equipped business center with support staff, copy/print/fax services, and secretarial services. Guests can enjoy drinks at the two bars, or sample the delicious food available at any of the three restaurants. Relax by the outdoor pool, Jacuzzi, or go in for a rejuvenating massage after a busy day. Booking at Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel is easy with our secure online form. Just enter your dates and submit.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Novotel Bangkok Bangna Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

333 Srinakarin Road Nongbon, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

56 Hotel
9.3
との評価
187 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
との評価
211 レビュー
から ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
との評価
1250 レビュー
から ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
との評価
130 レビュー
から ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
との評価
14 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
との評価
668 レビュー
から ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
との評価
316 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU