BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
通过
1720条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 0
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 1
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 2
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 3
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 4
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 5
+19 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Ratchadaphisek, Mybed Ratchada Hotel is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Set 10.1 km from the excitement of the city, this 2-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With the city's main attractions such as House of Dhamma, Wat Lat Phrao, Union Mall within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by Mybed Ratchada Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service. Step into one of 41 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Mybed Ratchada Hotel your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Mybed Ratchada Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Mybed Ratchada Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

8/64 Junkasem Chatuchak, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

合作伙伴酒店

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2

3757 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7

487 评论
฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6

75 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9

730 评论
฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9

2454 评论
฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1

1116 评论
฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5

57 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7

4953 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU