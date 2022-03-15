BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
waardering met
1720 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 15, 2022
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 0
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 1
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 2
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 3
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 4
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 5
+19 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Ratchadaphisek, Mybed Ratchada Hotel is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Set 10.1 km from the excitement of the city, this 2-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With the city's main attractions such as House of Dhamma, Wat Lat Phrao, Union Mall within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by Mybed Ratchada Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service. Step into one of 41 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Mybed Ratchada Hotel your home away from home.

Adres / kaart

8/64 Junkasem Chatuchak, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

Populaire filters

