BANGKOK TEST & GO

Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
оценка с
1720
Обновление March 15, 2022
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 0
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 1
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 2
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 3
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 4
Mybed Ratchada Hotel - Image 5
+19 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Ratchadaphisek, Mybed Ratchada Hotel is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Set 10.1 km from the excitement of the city, this 2-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With the city's main attractions such as House of Dhamma, Wat Lat Phrao, Union Mall within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by Mybed Ratchada Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service. Step into one of 41 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make Mybed Ratchada Hotel your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Mybed Ratchada Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Mybed Ratchada Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

8/64 Junkasem Chatuchak, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10900

Отели-партнеры

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
рейтинг с
2090 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
рейтинг с
3757 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
рейтинг с
487 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
рейтинг с
75 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
730 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
рейтинг с
2454 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
рейтинг с
1116 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
рейтинг с
57 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
рейтинг с
4953 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU