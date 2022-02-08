CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) , und Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults
Deluxe King Room 29
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
Maximal von 2 Adults
Luxury Room 31
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Badewanne
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
Maximal von 2 Adults
Deluxe Twin Room 36
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Netflix
Maximal von 4 Adults
Family Suite 69
฿33,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Netflix

Nestled in the footstep of the famous Doi Suthep of Chiangmai, Merchant Villa Chiang Mai is a work of art among nature as much as a hotel.

Surrounded by a beautiful landscape with panoramic views of the mountain, this truly historic 14-room boutique hotel is originally designed by renowned architect, Khun Jullatat Kitibud, Thailand National Artist.

In the year 2018, the historic home has been renovated interior and exterior into a British Colonial style architecture. However, the essence and the structure of the original design remain.

Adresse / Karte

Sukhaphiban 5 Alley, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

