CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2

62 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+17 사진
빠른 응답
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults
Deluxe King Room 29
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 넷플릭스
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults
Luxury Room 31
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 목욕통
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 넷플릭스
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 2 Adults
Deluxe Twin Room 36
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 넷플릭스
특별 제공보기 요청을 클릭하십시오
최대 4 Adults
Family Suite 69
฿33,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 거실
  • 넷플릭스

Nestled in the footstep of the famous Doi Suthep of Chiangmai, Merchant Villa Chiang Mai is a work of art among nature as much as a hotel.

Surrounded by a beautiful landscape with panoramic views of the mountain, this truly historic 14-room boutique hotel is originally designed by renowned architect, Khun Jullatat Kitibud, Thailand National Artist.

In the year 2018, the historic home has been renovated interior and exterior into a British Colonial style architecture. However, the essence and the structure of the original design remain.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

음식 메뉴 이미지

주소 /지도

Sukhaphiban 5 Alley, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU