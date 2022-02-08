CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
คะแนนจาก
62
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Deluxe King Room 29
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • Netflix
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Luxury Room 31
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • Netflix
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults
Deluxe Twin Room 36
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • Netflix
สูงสุดของ 4 Adults
Family Suite 69
฿33,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • Netflix

Nestled in the footstep of the famous Doi Suthep of Chiangmai, Merchant Villa Chiang Mai is a work of art among nature as much as a hotel.

Surrounded by a beautiful landscape with panoramic views of the mountain, this truly historic 14-room boutique hotel is originally designed by renowned architect, Khun Jullatat Kitibud, Thailand National Artist.

In the year 2018, the historic home has been renovated interior and exterior into a British Colonial style architecture. However, the essence and the structure of the original design remain.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

Sukhaphiban 5 Alley, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

