Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Nestled in the footstep of the famous Doi Suthep of Chiangmai, Merchant Villa Chiang Mai is a work of art among nature as much as a hotel.

Surrounded by a beautiful landscape with panoramic views of the mountain, this truly historic 14-room boutique hotel is originally designed by renowned architect, Khun Jullatat Kitibud, Thailand National Artist.

In the year 2018, the historic home has been renovated interior and exterior into a British Colonial style architecture. However, the essence and the structure of the original design remain.