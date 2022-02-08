CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
waardering met
62 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults
Deluxe King Room 29
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Netflix
Maximaal 2 Adults
Luxury Room 31
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Bad
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Netflix
Maximaal 2 Adults
Deluxe Twin Room 36
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Netflix
Maximaal 4 Adults
Family Suite 69
฿33,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Netflix

Nestled in the footstep of the famous Doi Suthep of Chiangmai, Merchant Villa Chiang Mai is a work of art among nature as much as a hotel.

Surrounded by a beautiful landscape with panoramic views of the mountain, this truly historic 14-room boutique hotel is originally designed by renowned architect, Khun Jullatat Kitibud, Thailand National Artist.

In the year 2018, the historic home has been renovated interior and exterior into a British Colonial style architecture. However, the essence and the structure of the original design remain.

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

Sukhaphiban 5 Alley, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

