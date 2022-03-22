KRABI TEST & GO

长滩木屋 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.9
通过
1170条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Long Beach Chalet - Image 0
Long Beach Chalet - Image 1
Long Beach Chalet - Image 2
Long Beach Chalet - Image 3
Long Beach Chalet - Image 4
Long Beach Chalet - Image 5
+33 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Long Beach Chalet is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

这家独特的酒店位于兰达美丽的海滩中最不发达的一段 Haad Phra Ae 沿岸，是挑剔的旅行者和度假者的理想下榻之地。在岛上的娱乐和优雅的购物中心的轻松通勤距离内，游客将惊叹于该岛闻名的餐馆、酒吧/酒馆和购物摊位。这个家庭经营的小型度假村展示了一系列小木屋，非常适合坐下来放松。所有小木屋都融合了传统泰式和现代内饰，坐落在宁静的热带花园中，步行几分钟即可抵达海滩。客人可以享受客房服务、免费无线网络连接和海水游泳池。除了在您的一间小木屋中放松外，客人还可以尽情享受众多活动，如潜水旅行、浮潜、皮划艇以及探索美丽的洞穴和瀑布。 Long Beach Chalet 相信它会让您住得尽可能舒适。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是长滩木屋的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 长滩木屋
查看所有评论

地址/地图

472 Moo 3, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4

321 评论
฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5

92 评论
฿-1
帕南兰达度假村
8.2

330 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛海景酒店
8.5

414 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛度假村
8.4

1621 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU