Krabi
8.9
rating with
1170 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Long Beach Chalet is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Lying along Haad Phra Ae, the least developed stretch of Lanta’s glorious beach, this exclusive property is an ideal spot for discerning travelers and holidaymakers. Within easy commuting distance of the island’s entertainment and classy shopping hub, visitors will be amazed with the range of eateries, bars/pub, and shopping stalls this island is known for. This small, family-run resort showcases a range of chalet’s, perfect to sit back and unwind. All chalets are decked with a fusion of traditional Thai and modern interiors and placed in serene tropical gardens, a couple minutes' stroll from the beach. Guests can enjoy room service, complimentary Wi-Fi, and saltwater swimming pool. Besides relaxing in one of your chalets, guests can indulge in the numerous activities such as diving trips, snorkeling, kayaking, as well as exploring the beautiful caves and waterfall. The Long Beach Chalet is confident it will make your stay as comfortable as possible.

Address / Map

472 Moo 3, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

