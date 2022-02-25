KRABI TEST & GO

拉亚娜度假村及水疗中心 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.4
通过
356条评论进行评分
更新于 February 25, 2022
Layana Resort & Spa - Image 0
Layana Resort & Spa - Image 1
Layana Resort & Spa - Image 2
Layana Resort & Spa - Image 3
Layana Resort & Spa - Image 4
Layana Resort & Spa - Image 5
+45 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系拉亚娜度假村及水疗中心以优先方式，以及拉亚娜度假村及水疗中心从你会直接收取货款。

Layana Resort & Spa is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

这家精品度假村面向白色沙滩，四周环绕着修剪整齐的热带花园，背景是树木繁茂的山丘。凉亭客房宽敞，配有鹅绒被、沙发床和享有花园或山景的阳台。无边海水游泳池很可爱，工作人员会为您的日光浴床带来冰毛巾、水和水果。您会在海滩上找到一流的餐厅，但度假村提供岛上一些最好的泰国和国际美食，厨师会到您的餐桌上，以确保一切都是最好的。提供很棒的浮潜、潜水和皮划艇以及皮皮岛的美妙之旅。或者只是放松一下，让自己在 Layana Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) 的辉煌中尽情享受。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是拉亚娜度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 拉亚娜度假村及水疗中心
查看所有评论

地址/地图

272 Moo 3 Saladan, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4

321 评论
฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5

92 评论
฿-1
帕南兰达度假村
8.2

330 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛海景酒店
8.5

414 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛度假村
8.4

1621 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU