Krabi
9.4
rating with
356 reviews
Updated on February 25, 2022
This boutique resort faces a white sandy beach, surrounded by manicured tropical gardens with wooded hills as the backdrop. The pavilion rooms are roomy with goose down duvets, a daybed, and balconies with garden or mountain views. The infinity saltwater pool is lovely, and the staff brings iced towels, water, and fruit to your sun bed. You will find excellent restaurants along the beach, but the resort provides some of the best Thai and international dishes on the island with a chef visiting your table to ensure all is the best. Great snorkeling, diving, and kayaking are available as well as a wonderful trip to Phi Phi Island. Or just relax and allow yourself to be pampered in the splendor that is Layana Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+).

Address / Map

272 Moo 3 Saladan, Pra Ae Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

