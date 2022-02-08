BANGKOK TEST & GO

KC Place Hotel Pratunam - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
通过
8257条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
KC Place Hotel Pratunam - Image 0
KC Place Hotel Pratunam - Image 1
KC Place Hotel Pratunam - Image 2
KC Place Hotel Pratunam - Image 3
KC Place Hotel Pratunam - Image 4
KC Place Hotel Pratunam - Image 5
+20 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Pratunam, a thriving shopping area in the heart of Bangkok, KC Place Hotel Pratunam is within close vicinity to a wide range of shopping malls from high-end malls all the way to wholesale markets like Platinum. Just a stone's throw away is Baiyoke Sky, Thailand’s highest skyscraper, and the famous Pratunam Garment Market. KC Place Hotel Pratunam is ideally positioned next to the BTS skytrain station and Airport Link Rajprarop station, providing easy access to the major destinations of town. Featuring just 55 rooms, all rooms are fitted with the necessary amenities and its own balcony to provide guests with utmost comfort. The extremely popular apartment-styled rooms provides guests with the convenience of location and space for short-term and long-term stay.

地址/地图

178/35 Ratchaparop Soi 5, Ratchaparop Road, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

