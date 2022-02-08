BANGKOK TEST & GO

KC Place Hotel Pratunam - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
Bewertung mit
8257 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
KC Place Hotel Pratunam - Image 0
KC Place Hotel Pratunam - Image 1
KC Place Hotel Pratunam - Image 2
KC Place Hotel Pratunam - Image 3
KC Place Hotel Pratunam - Image 4
KC Place Hotel Pratunam - Image 5
+20 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Pratunam, a thriving shopping area in the heart of Bangkok, KC Place Hotel Pratunam is within close vicinity to a wide range of shopping malls from high-end malls all the way to wholesale markets like Platinum. Just a stone's throw away is Baiyoke Sky, Thailand’s highest skyscraper, and the famous Pratunam Garment Market. KC Place Hotel Pratunam is ideally positioned next to the BTS skytrain station and Airport Link Rajprarop station, providing easy access to the major destinations of town. Featuring just 55 rooms, all rooms are fitted with the necessary amenities and its own balcony to provide guests with utmost comfort. The extremely popular apartment-styled rooms provides guests with the convenience of location and space for short-term and long-term stay.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei KC Place Hotel Pratunam , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR KC Place Hotel Pratunam
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

178/35 Ratchaparop Soi 5, Ratchaparop Road, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
Bewertung mit
7337 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
Bewertung mit
4953 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
Bewertung mit
57 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
6272 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
Bewertung mit
2062 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
Bewertung mit
1116 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
1762 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
Bewertung mit
609 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU